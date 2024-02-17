Okanagan Clinical Trials seeking those with rhinosinusitis to participate in research study

Photo: Depositphotos

Okanagan Clinical Trials is inviting individuals 19 years old or older with acute recurrent bacterial rhinosinusitis to participate in an ongoing research study for an investigational product.

OCT, a medical research company located in Kelowna, is currently conducting a study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of an investigational nasal spray product for rhinosinusitis.

“This study offers a two-week treatment period for patients who suffer with recurrent sinusitis,” OCT principal investigator Dr. Colleen Maytham said in a press release.

This study serves as an opportunity to investigate a potential treatment option for those who experience recurrent sinus infections.

“OCT is excited to conduct a trial for a local B.C. company,” OCT president Dr. Kim Christie said. “If you suffer from recurrent rhinosinusitis, please contact our clinic to learn more.”

Investigational treatment will not affect provincial medical coverage, and all study-related costs will be paid for by the sponsor. Participants are free to leave the study at any time.

To learn more about the study or to volunteer, visit www.okanaganclinicaltrials.com or call Okanagan Clinical Trials at 250-862-8141.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.