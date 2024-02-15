Habitat for Humanity Okanagan lottery a huge win for affordable housing

Photo: Contributed Linda Farr, left, receives her $35,550 cheque from Habitat for Humanity Okanagan CEO Andrea Manifold.

There’s a new lottery in town, and your local Habitat for Humanity wants you to be part of it.

In 2023, Habitat for Humanity Okanagan launched the biggest online 50/50 lottery in its history. Last year the You Win! We Build! 50/50 lottery awarded $65,427 in cash prizes to two lucky winners right here in the Okanagan. This very popular lottery is back with even better odds and more chances to win big.

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan’s director of development Danielle Smith is excited there will be more local residents with a chance to win a big cash prize while simultaneously making a significant difference for families in need of affordable housing in the Okanagan.

Not only is Smith herself excited about all the winning possibilities, but for CEO Andrea Manifold it’s one of the best parts of her job; calling winners like Linda Farr of Kelowna only days before Christmas to tell her she had just won $35,550. Farr was the lottery’s biggest winner to date, and she bought her 50/50 tickets at Orchard Park Shopping Centre from the Habitat for Humanity Okanagan community booth at the beginning of December.

Farr was elated to win, and she has shared with Habitat that with her winnings the whole family is now planning a 2024 Christmas trip to Mexico. She also said that a portion of her winnings would be shared with her family and that she was able to splurge on a new bedroom suite. When asked why she bought her tickets, she simply said: “I really believe in the work that Habitat for Humanity does.”

At a time when charities like Habitat for Humanity are a part of a growing number of groups tackling the very real and challenging need for affordable housing—a need that is growing. This lottery is a huge win for affordable housing especially at a time when housing is one of the most critical needs for thousands of British Columbians. The You Win! We Build! 50/50 lottery offers ticket buyers the chance to claim half of the growing jackpot in July and again in December, and each jackpot could grow to a whopping $300,000, making the prize for each draw a $150,000 cash prize for the winner. And the first of two draws has already kicked off and will take place on July 2, 2024.

There are a few ways to get your tickets for the Habitat Okanagan 50/50 lottery. You can buy tickets online at www.rafflebox.ca/raffle/hfh-okanagan or at the Habitat Okanagan booth at the Kelowna Spring Home Show, taking place this coming weekend (Feb. 17-18) at Prospera Place. The 50/50 tickets are five for $25, 20 for $50 or 100 for $100.

Smith says this lottery not only gives ticket buyers the power to change the lives of more local families; they also have really great odds to win big.

