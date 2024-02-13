Choices Lottery offers win-win for ticket buyers and B.C. Children's Hospital

Photo: Contributed Erin Cebula, spokeswoman for the B.C. Children's Hospital Choices Lottery, in the Kelowna grand prize home. Proceeds raised by the lottery will go to support the B.C. Children's Hospital Foundation.

Time is running out to get your tickets for this year's B.C. Children’s Hospital Choices Lottery.

If you haven’t bought your tickets for the lottery yet, now's the time to do so for a chance to win outstanding prizes, including your choice from the 10 grand prize options of home packages in Vancouver, the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and even here in the Okanagan, in Kelowna and at Big White Ski Resort.

In addition, there are three bonus draws worth more than $150,000 total and the Early Bird Draws worth $290,000. In addition, there are 51 draws of $1,000 each.

Anyone who orders their Choices Lottery tickets before each deadline is eligible for that deadline's draw and prizes – and every subsequent deadline.

In total, there will be more than 3,000 prizes up for grabs this year, worth more than $3.4 million in total.

The 10 grand prize options include two homes in Vancouver, as well as homes in the Lower Mainland (South Surrey, Langley and Burnaby), on Vancouver Island (in Sooke and Courtenay) and the Okanagan (Kelowna and at Big White Ski Resort), or $2.3 million tax-free cash. Every Choices Lottery ticket ordered this year will be automatically entered in the grand prize draw.

The Okanagan home option includes a house in the Upper Mission neighbourhood of Kelowna worth more than $2.6 million, while the Big White option is a ski-in, ski-out home—a first for the B.C. Children’s Hospital Choices Lottery. The home, in the Glades neighbourhood, is worth $2.5 million and the prize includes cash and gift cards for furnishings, travel and MEC, as well as a 2024 Cadillac Escalade, gas and groceries for a year (worth $25,000) and $1.1 million cash.

This year’s Spring Bonus draw is the biggest bonus in Choices Lottery history, worth more than $65,000.

The deadline to buy tickets for the first Appreciation Bonus Draw is midnight on Feb. 16. That draw, worth $30,000, includes the winner's choice a $25,000 luxury vacation and $5,000 cash, a $30,000 kitchen makeover with gas and groceries for a year plus $5,000 or $25,000 in cash. The draw will take place on March 28.

The Family Bonus draw will give the winner the choice of $50,000 in luxury travel and $5,000 cash, a 2024 Hyundai Tucson PHEV or $50,000 in cash. The deadline to buy tickets for that draw is midnight, March 1 and the draw will take place March 28.

The Spring Bonus draw, worth more than $65,000, will go on April 18, with the ticket-buying deadline on March 15. That draw will offer the winner the choice of $45,000 in luxury travel as well as gas and groceries for a year, a 2023 Ford Bronco Sport with a $10,000 grocery gift card or $52,000 in cash.

The Early Bird Draws, worth more than $290,000, features the choice of $125,000 in luxury travel plus a 2024 Cadillac LYRIQ as well as gas and groceries for a year or $7,500 cash, a 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali, 2024 Outdoors RV Timber Ridge 24RLS travel trailer, gas and groceries for a year or $200,000 cash for the winner.

The deadline for tickets for the Early Bird Draw is March 28 and the draw date is April 18.

There will also be 50 draws for $1,000 cash each.

All funds raised by the 2024 Choices Lottery support the BC Children's Hospital Foundation. Tickets cost just $100 for three tickets, $175 for six, $250 for nine and $500 for 20.

Tickets are available online, by mail and in person. For more information about tickets go to bcchildren.com/more-prizes/.

YouTube

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.