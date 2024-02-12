Baldy Mountain Resort winning battle with Mother Nature due to high elevation

Photo: Baldy Mountain Resort

Baldy Mountain Resort has expanded its amenities and its days of operation this year.

Add that to the fact it boasts the third highest base elevation in B.C. and sixth highest in Canada, and there is still plenty of fantastic skiing, snowboarding and tubing ahead. This winter’s warmer than normal temperatures have affected many mountains throughout the province, but Baldy’s high elevation has proven advantageous.

“Our base has held up quite well compared to other resorts around,” resort manager Brandan Datoff says. “So we haven’t lost as much snow this season.

“We’ve got quality snow that's sticking around, and if it does stick around we’ll be open until maybe mid-April.”

This past weekend was another dandy as well. Baldy Mountain got 11 centimetres of the white stuff since midnight, 19 in the past 24 hours and 35 in the past seven days. It's piling up, and the snow quality is amazing right now.

That means skiers, snowboarders still have tons of time to enjoy the incredible powder at the resort, which is 35 kilometres east of Oliver and gives off a cool, relaxing vibe that is great for families and first-timers.

Not only that, but the resort's powder is often fresh for days after it has fallen and lineups are rare. There is a great chance you can find a route down the mountain that features untouched snow.

For the first time in nearly a decade, the mountain is open seven days a week this season. It used to be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, but not everyone has the usual Monday-to-Friday job anymore. To celebrate the new seven-day schedule, Baldy this year is offering Sugardays season passes that are good from Monday to Thursday and cost half as much as a full season pass.

Baldy Mountain Resort is also offering skiing, snowboarding and tubing under the lights on Friday nights. The resort has two terrain parks, and one is open at night to give you the opportunity to improve your skiing or snowboarding after the sun goes down.

“Tubing at night’s kinda neat,” Datoff says, adding when you purchase a tubing ticket it’s good for the entire day instead of the usual two-hour window at most resorts.

If you need to learn how to ski or snowboard at any time of day, Baldy Mountain Resort is a terrific hill on which to learn. Its Snow School offers a variety of lessons and ski equipment packages for all ages and levels of ability, including group sessions that start at just $70.

“We do have a better selection of beginner terrain that you can learn on,” Datoff says. “With our two terrain parks as well, we’ve got features that you can learn on in that area as well. Then we also have the advanced stuff, so once you do kind of go above and beyond the beginner stuff then we’ve got that advanced stuff here as well. We also offer some of the best glade skiing in the Okanagan."

“Another nice thing about the hill is when you are skiing down the slopes, you always end up in the same spot.”

The resort will be getting into the Valentine’s Day spirit, offering a package that includes a free lift ticket when you purchase a Snow School lesson.

Baldy Mountain Resort has more than 600 acres of terrain, meaning you never have to go far to make some fresh tracks.

More information about Baldy Mountain Resort can be found on its website here.

