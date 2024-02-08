Get everything you need for Sunday at Angry Otter Liquor and Otter Co-op

Photo: Contributed

Angry Otter Liquor has everything you need for the big game this Sunday, but the fun will not stop there.

In addition to being able to help you fill your glass while you watch Taylor Swift’s boyfriend attempt to haul in the pigskin, Angry Otter has a wide array of contests that could have you flying off to most popular U.S. music event of the year in a couple of months.

Angry Otter and Heineken are sponsoring A Coachella Experience, where one lucky winner will win flights, accommodation, and VIP passes for two to the popular Palm Springs, Calif., music festival April 12-14.

That is just one of several exciting contests currently on the go at Angry Otter Liquor. All you have to do is purchase a participating product and either scan the QR code on the contest sign or enter on the website. Some contests require proof of purchase, and the full list can be found here.

The immediate focus, however, is on this Sunday’s big game. Angry Otter is ready to turn your watch party into an unforgettable event—whether you’re a diehard football fan or you’re just there for the snacks (and commercials).

You can even show your support for one of the two teams by making a cocktail that pays homage to the participating teams’ cities. You can whip up a San Fransisco Cable Car Cocktail or Kansas City’s The Horsefeather, the recipes of which can both be found on the Angry Otter Liquor website here.

The key to hosting a great party is offering a diverse selection of beers, wines and spirits—not to mention non-alcoholic options for people who are actually going to go to work on Monday morning. Ensure you have enough for everyone, which includes those who say they are not coming but, of course, still show up anyway. Better to have extra than to run out during the bash. You can stock up, too, because beer, coolers and spirits are on sale in the advance of Sunday's football extravaganza.

You are going to need snacks to go along with your stunning beverage lineup, and Otter Co-op Food Stores have everything and anything you will ever need or want on that front. It has created $10 and $15 party packs, which include crispy onion rings, sweet potato fries, deep fried pickle spears and more. Or you can also order a fresh food platter that correlates with the size of your gathering. Elevate your snack game here.

Otter Co-op gas bars have added an exciting product to their locations as well. Celsius energy drinks, which were only available in the U.S and proved mighty popular with Canadians, are now on the Otter Co-op shelves.

So now that your plan for Sunday is all mapped out, all you need to do is visit your nearest Angry Otter and Otter Co-op locations, which can be found here. The list includes the newest addition, Penticton’s Angry Otter Cherry Lane, which took over from Jak’s on Tuesday.

And while you’re there, why not become an Otter Co-op member? By investing a modest $10, you’re not just buying a membership; you’re becoming a co-owner. This lifelong affiliation brings numerous significant benefits, setting it apart from ordinary customer experiences.

A key highlight of being an Otter Co-op member is the active role one can play in the co-op's decision-making processes. Membership transcends the traditional investor role, empowering you with the right to contribute to the governance of the co-operative. This includes participating in annual meetings, engaging in meaningful dialogues, voting on critical matters, suggesting innovative ideas and potentially being elected to serve on the board of directors. Such engagement ensures that the co-op remains attuned to its members’ needs and aspirations.

Moreover, Otter Co-op membership is financially advantageous. As co-owners, members are entitled to a portion of the profits generated by the co-operative. Remarkably, over the last five years, co-op associations throughout Western Canada have distributed nearly $1.4 billion in profits back to their members, highlighting the tangible benefits of membership.

More information can be found on its membership page.

