Sign up for Local Savings Pass and get access to unique specials and promotions

Tourism Kelowna is offering an unparalleled opportunity to discover the wonders of the Central Okanagan like never before.

Thanks to the launch of the #exploreKelowna Local Savings Pass in November, exploring has never been more rewarding. It gives locals a chance to support the region’s businesses during their quieter periods while enjoying fantastic deals.

The Local Savings Pass introduces you to more than 25 participating businesses, each offering its own unique specials and promotions. Upon signing up, you will gain access to these offers, allowing you to explore and enjoy what interests you the most.

That could be anything from a complimentary tasting for two at Intrigue Wines in Lake Country, 25% off a two-night stay and two complimentary glasses of craft beer at TownePlace Suites by Marriott West Kelowna + Ellipsis 51 Lounge, 15% off all house draught or takeaway four-pack cans at Kettle River Brewing Co., two games of laser tag at Planet Lazer and everything in between.

The rewards do not end there, however. If you redeem five or more offers within a month, you’ll qualify for an additional $100 gift card to any pass business.

However, take note that the pass is only valid until March 31, making now the perfect time to embark on your Kelowna adventure.

There is so much more to discover at the following businesses that are taking part in the #exploreKelowna Local Savings Pass:

• Art Lovers Gallery

• Bread Co. Bernard

• Bread Co. Pandosy

• Chances Casino Kelowna

• Coast Capri Hotel

• Damara Day Spa at Delta Grand Okanagan Resort

• Eldorado Resort

• Grizzli Winery

• Intrigue Wines

• J's Cafe & Bistro

• Kelowna Concierge-Wine Tours

• Kettle River Brewing Co.

• La Bella Spa

• Meadow Vista Honey Wines

• OAK + CRU Social Kitchen & Wine Bar

• Okanagan Symphony Orchestra

• Planet Lazer

• Prestige Beach House

• Priest Creek Family Estate Winery

• Quails' Gate Winery

• Sandhill Wines

• Sprout Bread

• The View Winery

• Tourism Kelowna Visitor Centre

• TownePlace Suites by Marriott West Kelowna + Ellipsis 51 Lounge

• West Coast Grill & Oyster Bar Kelowna

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.