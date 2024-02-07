Sign up for Local Savings Pass and get access to unique specials and promotions

227672
Tourism Kelowna is offering an unparalleled opportunity to discover the wonders of the Central Okanagan like never before.

Thanks to the launch of the #exploreKelowna Local Savings Pass in November, exploring has never been more rewarding. It gives locals a chance to support the region’s businesses during their quieter periods while enjoying fantastic deals.

The Local Savings Pass introduces you to more than 25 participating businesses, each offering its own unique specials and promotions. Upon signing up, you will gain access to these offers, allowing you to explore and enjoy what interests you the most.

That could be anything from a complimentary tasting for two at Intrigue Wines in Lake Country, 25% off a two-night stay and two complimentary glasses of craft beer at TownePlace Suites by Marriott West Kelowna + Ellipsis 51 Lounge, 15% off all house draught or takeaway four-pack cans at Kettle River Brewing Co., two games of laser tag at Planet Lazer and everything in between.

The rewards do not end there, however. If you redeem five or more offers within a month, you’ll qualify for an additional $100 gift card to any pass business.

However, take note that the pass is only valid until March 31, making now the perfect time to embark on your Kelowna adventure.

There is so much more to discover at the following businesses that are taking part in the #exploreKelowna Local Savings Pass:

Art Lovers Gallery
Bread Co. Bernard
Bread Co. Pandosy
Chances Casino Kelowna
Coast Capri Hotel
Damara Day Spa at Delta Grand Okanagan Resort
Eldorado Resort
Grizzli Winery
Intrigue Wines
J's Cafe & Bistro
Kelowna Concierge-Wine Tours
Kettle River Brewing Co.
La Bella Spa
Meadow Vista Honey Wines
OAK + CRU Social Kitchen & Wine Bar
Okanagan Symphony Orchestra
Planet Lazer
Prestige Beach House
Priest Creek Family Estate Winery
Quails' Gate Winery
Sandhill Wines
Sprout Bread
The View Winery
Tourism Kelowna Visitor Centre
TownePlace Suites by Marriott West Kelowna + Ellipsis 51 Lounge
West Coast Grill & Oyster Bar Kelowna

