New lending program, designed to support first-time homebuyers, comes to Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

The outlook for younger buyers regarding homeownership in Canada is not an optimistic one. A January 2024 report from research group, Made In CA, found that:



• 72% of millennials want to buy a home, but 46% don’t think it is realistic;

• 67% of millennials have delayed purchasing a home due to affordability barriers;

• 55% of millennials find managing their finances stressful.

With current home prices in Kelowna, saving a 10% to 20% down payment is challenging for many, followed by difficulties passing stress test lending criteria due to interest rates, inflation and cost of living increases. And, for many young Kelowna residents, the rental market is equally difficult to navigate.

Photo: Contributed

Figures released this January by the Canada Mortgage Housing Corporation show that rental rates have increased by 10% from 2023, with a vacancy rate of just 1.2%, making Kelowna one of the most expensive and tightest rental markets in Canada.

A Canadian-based firm, North America Home Finance, is expanding its unique HomePlan offer into Kelowna, to address the “missing middle” needs of millennial buyers with a 1% down payment program that starts the path to homeownership.

HomePlan is currently offering studio, one- and two-bedroom condos in an amenity-rich, tech-enhanced development, centrally located in the Capri Landmark district. These high-quality homes have been specifically created to meet the lifestyle needs of first-time buyers with prices starting at $278,009.

“The response to the 1% program in Kelowna has been incredible, particularly surrounding studio units,” says Sylvia McNamee, project director for HomePlan. “Young buyers just out of university or starting their careers, who haven’t built up credit history or saved enough for a traditional downpayment, now have an alternative to paying rent to a landlord for five years or more and can invest that money in themselves instead.

“In a really hard market for first-time buyers, this opportunity to get on the way to being a homeowner by 30, or younger, is truly a game-changer. It’s a solid first step to achieving lifetime housing and financial goals.”

HomePlan will launch later in February and is designed exclusively for primary homeowners, not investor purchasers. To learn more or speak to an advisor, visit Kelowna HomePlan.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.