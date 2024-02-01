A new collaborative approach to construction

Photo: Contributed

It sounds simple enough—before residential construction, bring all the parties involved in the building project together—the contractors, tradespeople and sub-trades—to to plan out how the work will proceed.

The result, say proponents, means not only a better and more efficient build but also one where everyone is aware of what everyone else is doing and they can work together.

Called the Integrated Design Process, it is a concept that is taking hold in the construction industry and it is being promoted by the Canadian Home Builders’ Association.

Its Central Okanagan chapter is planning an educational seminar/workshop on Feb. 8 and 9 in Vernon and Kelowna respectively to not only promote the IDP but also hold charettes in both cities to show how it can be done.

“The aim is to eliminate silo thinking and create a structured process,” said Gilles Lesage, an energy advisor with Total Home Solutions in Kelowna.

According to Lesage, using an IDP facilitator at the start who can coordinate all involved in a construction project, can help move the project along in a well-thought-out, efficient manner that results in, amongst other things, more energy-efficient buildings.

But Lesage says energy efficiency is just part of the benefit. He says in this day and age, contractors are building more high-performance houses so it is important to get the design right from the beginning to avoid what he calls “unintended consequences” later during the construction. It can also save time and money, especially if costly mistakes occur.

“More effort up front saves time and money afterward,” says Lesage.

He said in the past, the main contractor would have the plans and trades and sub-trades would come in and do their work separate from each other. But by coordinating everything from the start, all the groups involved can work together collaboratively.

And that is not just better for the builder, he says, it is also better for the tradespeople as it can help get the building completed faster in a more efficient way.

“B.C. is ahead of the game when it comes to this type of construction but there are similar initiatives all over the country.”

Because the IDP is still in its early stages, the feeling was a workshop would not only help builders and tradespeople but also project managers and others in the building community as well, become familiar with the process.

“In the end, it’s all about collaboration,” says Lesage.

For more information about the workshop in Vernon at the Prestige Vernon Hotel from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., go here.

For information about the Kelowna workshop at Four Points Sheraton Hotel, also from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., go here.

