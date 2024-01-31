Swinging With the Stars returns for 15th time, aiming to raise record amount for COHA

Contributed

Swinging with the Stars is shooting for a record fundraising total this year, and Taylor Swift just might help it get there.

The 15th annual Central Okanagan Hospice Association fundraiser is hoping to set a record by raising $600,000 at this year’s event, which will be held Saturday, March 9, at Delta Hotels by Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort.

The highlight of the night will be the individuals, couples and groups dancing their hearts out after months of practice, but the silent auction will be another exciting moment. That’s because the competing team of Lane and April Martin, who own Modern PURAIR, got their hands on a BC Place luxury private suite for one of Swift's December concerts in Vancouver.

There are few performers on the planet more popular than Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, and the private luxury suite seats will be auctioned off in a pair at Swinging with the Stars. That is when the intensity will reach a fever pitch, according to two-time participant and long-time title sponsor Jane Hoffman of Jane Hoffman Realty.

“It’s truly uplifting,” Hoffman says. “Many consider it to be one of the best events of the year due to the positive atmosphere and energy in the room. Even when someone shares their experience with loss, it becomes a source of inspiration knowing they’re receiving the help that's available through COHA.”

If you can't get to the event to support COHA, there is another opportunity to bid on Swift tickets in a private luxury suite with food and beverages. Since the Martin duo is dancing in this year's event, they have an online raffle you do not want to miss.

COHA is always there to provide support to families before, during and after the passing of a loved one, and one of the primary ways in which it funds itself is through Swinging with the Stars. It is the organization’s largest annual fundraiser and has raised more than $3 million during its first 14 years.

Hoffman gets motivated every year when she hears the heart-wrenching stories from those who access COHA’s free services, whether it’s those in palliative care or their family members who have never experienced the heartache of losing a loved one.

“COHA’s guiding principle is that nobody should have to face grief alone. When confronted with loss, one often experiences a profound sense of loneliness,” Hoffman says. “COHA strives to make individuals feel accompanied. They provide comfort in various ways depending on what each person needs. Their approach includes teaching people how to navigate life again after losing a loved one.

“They also believe that when you’re dying, those days are precious, and you want to be able to live every day to the fullest. If you’re by yourself, or you have no one helping you or saying the right words it can feel lonely. Knowing how to support someone dying is not something we are taught, and many people are unsure how to respond. This is where COHA comes in to offer support and compassion.”

COHA executive director Natasha Girard is thankful for the funds Swinging With the Stars raises each year, but the event is about more than that.

"These efforts not only raise funds but also raise awareness, encouraging a sense of unity and support within the community," Girard says. "The passion and enthusiasm displayed by these celebrity dancers can have a ripple effect, inspiring others to take action and contribute to the betterment of society. COHA is so grateful."

Those competing this year have their own fundraising pages and are accepting donations now. There will also be some fundraising events in February. Visit hospicecoha.org to see all the details and buy your gala tickets.

This year’s dancers are:

Solo/Couples

• Team Martin: April and Lane Martin

• Team Love Birds: Adam Semeniuk and Kaila Bodie

• Team Rhythm Rebel: Heidi Johnson

Groups

• Team RBC Dolla Divas: Jen Meyer, Kelsey Gajda, Michelle Gray, Brittany Morris, Samantha Gebhart, Sarah Stanford, Kristi Wensley, Samantha Refvik, Natalia Timmer, Rachelle Amano

• Team House of Paynter: Jennay Oliver, Stephanie Oliver, Aimee Jenson, Danielle Ball, Hayley Paynter, Lisa Paynter

• Team Pretty Baddies: James Addington, Brittany Lynn, Tara Sebastianis

