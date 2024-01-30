Jordans celebrates 95 years in the flooring business

Photo: Contributed

In 1929, Edwin Jordan-Knox saw a unique opportunity and opened a store in Vancouver’s upscale south Granville area selling fine area rugs imported from Asia, primarily from Iran and India. He called it Jordans.

Nighty-five years later, Jordans has grown into a diversified group of companies with locations across B.C and Alberta. From full-service retail flooring stores to furniture stores operating two brands, Jordans Interiors and Jordans Home, the company continued to diversify, opening large commercial flooring divisions that specialize in anywhere from high-rise residential towers to schools and hospitals, as well as divisions that focus purely on insurance/restoration work.

While staying true to its roots, Jordans continues to sell fine area rugs created by master weavers in a host of additional countries, such as Pakistan, Nepal, China, Turkey and Egypt but also sells a large and impressive array of other flooring products, including carpeting, hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl and other products to meet all customer needs.

Jordans is a successful example of a company that has not only adapted over the years but has grown to create its own business heritage.

Photo: Contributed The first Jordans store in the south Granville area of Vancouver open in 1929.

“Yes, 95 years is a pretty impressive milestone,” says David Jordan-Knox, grandson of Edwin and the current president of Jordans.

As the third generation running the family-operated business, David Jordan-Knox and his brother Craig, have helped grow the company their grandfather started with one store in south Vancouver into one of the largest flooring and furniture companies in Canada.

And the family involvement with the company does not end with David and his brother. David’s two sons also help run the company—one son, Michael, oversees the flooring divisions, while his brother Quinn oversees the furniture side of the business.

“One of the major strengths of our business is our people,” says David, noting Jordans has many long-term employees, with tenures of more than 25, 35 and even 50 years.

“The passion and commitment that comes with that longevity really shows,” he says.

David said Jordans aims to be a leader in its industry, providing top-quality flooring products for residential, commercial, and industrial clients, as well as fine furniture and interior design.

Its seven Jordans Interiors and Jordans Home stores are now key components of the business, offering a wide variety of furnishings for all areas of the home.

“I think that is one of the secrets to our longevity,” said David. “We have evolved and diversified our business over the years.”

In an industry that continues to change, aided by technology and customer demand, Jordans continues to grow and now employs more than 200 people.

And, according to David, that growth is expected to continue as the company continues to evolve, moving into new areas and new markets.

“We are definitely optimistic going forward and are always open to new ideas and new opportunities.”

In Kelowna, Jordans Flooring is located at 1788 Baron Road. (250-861-8656 or go to jordansflooring.ca). In Kamloops, the Jordans Flooring Outlet store is located at 975 Notre Dame Drive (250-372-7515 or go to jordansflooring.ca).