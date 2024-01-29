Empathica Counselling gets you the mental health care and assessments you need—quickly

Photo: Contributed Allie Huggins

If you have ever tried to find a counsellor to care for or improve your mental health, you know it can sometimes take a while to find the perfect fit.

Allie Huggins hears that often from clients of her private practice in downtown Kelowna, so she has started a business that will speed up the time it takes to get you moving on your mental health journey.

Empathica is Huggins’ new virtual counselling business that employs caregivers who have a wide range of skills. Unlike conventional methods, Empathica’s innovative approach involves an online matching system. By visiting Empathica’s user-friendly website, clients can quickly fill out a personal profile detailing their specific needs and preferences.

Empathica’s algorithm then meticulously pairs them with a counsellor whose expertise aligns with their individual requirements.

Whether it’s anxiety, depression, life transitions, relationship issues or the desire for personal growth, Empathica will find the right counsellor for you. Couples counselling is also offered.

“Contact us, and we will refer you to an appropriate counsellor where you can book an appointment within a week or two,” Huggins says.

The female-owned and operated business also employs psychologists, which means it has the ability to offer assessments, including those for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

“Not everyone who comes to a counsellor needs an assessment, but there are enough who do,” says Huggins, who is a registered clinical counsellor. “It’s like a six-month to year-long wait-list a lot of the time to get in to see anybody.

“We can offer assessments within about two weeks because it’s private. You have to pay regardless for any ADHD assessment, but ours is a lot faster.”

B.C.’s only public clinic that specializes in adult ADHD has a wait of one and a half to two years for an initial assessment. A private diagnosis from a psychologist can cost up to $3,000 in some cases, but Empathica’s is half the cost and has a typical wait time of only two weeks.

As the stigma surrounding mental health melts away with each passing day, it only makes sense to turn to Empathica to enhance your mental health—regardless of its current state.

Recent data found during the fall of 2020, as the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the country, almost one in five Canadians over the age of 12 reported needing mental health care in the previous year. Of those people, nearly one in two felt their needs were unmet or only partially met. When Canadians who reported a need for mental health care were asked why it hadn’t been met, they gave reasons such as not knowing where to go.

Sessions with an Empathica counsellor are primarily online, but if you prefer a face-to-face meeting, you can meet with Huggins at her private practice on St. Paul Street in downtown Kelowna. More information about that can be found at www.hugginscounselling.ca.

Studies, however, have shown that online therapy sessions can be just as effective as face-to-face sessions, while some evidence suggests online therapy may be more effective than in-person therapy.

Anyone interested in talking to an Empathica counsellor can visit its website here. Fill out the form, and Empathica will reach out within 48 hours or so.

Empathica’s counsellors accept most extended health benefits as well.

More information about Empathica can be found at www.empathicacounselling.com or on the Empathica and Huggins Counselling Instagram pages.

