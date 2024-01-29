Pizzeria Tratto hosting Makers' Dinners Series, offering tantalizing food and wine

Photo: Contributed

The hospitality industry can use all the support it can get these days.

That is one of the reasons why Penticton’s Pizzeria Tratto has its series of evenings that blend family style dining with local winemaking. The restaurant is once again conducting its Makers’ Dinners Series 2024, offering delicious meals with delectable wines for remarkably affordable prices.

“Our houses are amazing,” Tratto owner Christopher Royal says. “It’s all about bringing the different elements in our community together.”

Season 3 opened with Hillside Winery and Culmina, and coming up will feature renowned wineries such as JoieFarm Winery and Corcelettes Estate Winery, the latter voted the No. 2 best performing small winery in the country by the National Wine Awards of Canada in 2023. There are six more makers’ dinners on the docket.

“Each dinner includes at least five courses and six glasses, and the price is $87.30 per person plus the taxes and gratuity,” Royal says. “I recognize that times are tough and we’re all watching our money. However, while $87.30 is a lot of money for anyone, I hope folks see that the value is unbelievable. The meal runs in an osteria style with a short speech at the beginning and at the end, but otherwise we just eat and drink. The principles from the respective wineries move around and get a chance to sit and break bread with every table over the course of the evening. While we are stressing the makers part of the dinner, there are also non-alcoholic options for guests, ensuring inclusivity in their dining experience.

“It’s about representing what this winery or cidery or brewery is about. Chef Steve Ramey tailors the menu to fit their portfolio. We don’t necessarily make Italian food. There is always a pizza component, but we do whatever it is they do. So, for example, we had Abandoned Rail last year. Pete is their master brewer, trained in Germany, and his beers drift towards the German style. So our chefs put together a meal of entirely German food. And it was arguably one of the best meals we’ve ever done. It was so good.”

The menus for each dinner are posted one week prior to the event, and due to limited seating smaller groups will be placed together for family-style service.

The remaining schedule for Makers’ Dinners 2024 is as follows:

• Corcelettes Estate Winery, Feb. 4

• JoieFarm Winery, Feb. 11

• Lunessence Winery, Feb. 25

• Summerland Heritage Cider Co., March 3

• Meyer Family Vineyards, March 10

• Fattoria Le Pupille, Tuscany, May 16

More information about the Makers’ Dinners Series 2024 can be found on the Pizzeria Tratto website here.

