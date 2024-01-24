Warm up your palate with exquisite cuisine and fine wines this winter

Photo: Contributed

If you are looking for a way to indulge your senses and treat yourself to a memorable culinary experience, seize the opportunity to participate in Dine Around Kelowna.

This annual event, running from Jan. 17 to Feb. 11, 2024, features two standouts from the Iconic Wineries of British Columbia for their exceptional wine-paired dining offerings and stunning landscape: Mission Hill Estate Winery and The Homeblock Restaurant at CedarCreek Estate Winery. These award-winning wineries share a commitment to organic farming practices and sustainable winemaking, ensuring that their wines reflect the purity and vibrancy of the land.

A Wine-Led Culinary Journey at CedarCreek Estate Winery

Experience the ultimate harmony of food and wine at Home Block at CedarCreek Estate Winery. Executive chef Neil Taylor has crafted a three-course menu that is inspired by the award-winning wines, creating dishes that are authentic, bold and perfectly paired. Enjoy a terroir-to-table adventure that celebrates the bounty of the Okanagan Valley, featuring the freshest ingredients from local farmers, foragers and ranchers.

Lunch is $55 per person, while dinner is $65 per person.

Savour the Seasons with Culinary Elegance at Mission Hill Family Estate

Indulge in an exquisite culinary journey that mirrors the ever-changing tapestry of the Okanagan Valley’s seasons. This three-course menu is a symphony of flavours meticulously crafted to showcase the finest locally sourced and estate-grown ingredients. Each dish is a celebration of the unique connection between culinary artistry, Mission Hill’s award-winning wines and the breathtaking Okanagan Valley itself. Join Mission Hill Family Estate’s restaurant for an unforgettable dining experience that transcends mere sustenance, inviting you to savour the essence of this vibrant terroir with every delectable bite.

The experience is $65 each for two to six guests, and the suggested wine pairing is available for approximately $20.

