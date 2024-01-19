Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers highlights business partners that help it thrive

Photo: Contributed Stephanie Bulmer and Paul Meredith from Okanagan Paper Shredding.

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers plays a crucial role in the community.

Whether it’s bridging the gap between the police and the public or solving cold cases, Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers is an important organization in the grand scheme of public safety. It enables more crimes to be reported, it promotes and aids in crime prevention, and it offers a safe avenue for victims and witnesses of crime who might be too scared to come forward otherwise.

The merits of Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers are plentiful, but it cannot do what it does without a little help along the way. That is why the organization takes the time each year to honour three community partners who support Crime Stoppers and allow it to keep serving the Central Okanagan.

January is Crime Stoppers awareness month, and the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hosts its annual appreciation lunch to celebrate the community partners. Below are the top three community partners from the 2022 appreciation lunch, and the top partners for 2023 will be highlighted soon.

Okanagan Paper Shredding

The Kelowna company offers a secure and reliable way to shred your confidential information. It is locally owned by Paul Meredith and Stephanie Bulmer, and it has been serving Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton since 2005.

“We support Crime Stoppers,” Bulmer says, “because they really make a difference in making our community safer.”

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers recognized Okanagan Paper Shredding because they volunteer their time, free of charge, during its annual Shred It Event. “They go out of their way to help always with a smile,” Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers co-ordinator Glynton Brittain says. “‘Going the extra mile’ should be their motto. It’s a small, family run company that is giving back to their community.”

Photo: Contributed Crime Stoppers treasurer Sylvia Gretchen and Global Okanagan's Dallas Dippel.

Global Okanagan

Global Okanagan has been providing news and entertaining television shows since 1958, when it was created and known as CHBC-TV. Global Okanagan covers news across the Southern Interior seven days a week and is streamed on multiple platforms to keep residents informed.

“Global Okanagan has been a strong supporter of Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers since their inception,” news manager Chris Sobon says. “We have always found this relationship to be rewarding. Over the years we have worked with Crime Stoppers to broadcast reenactments of serious crimes. Every Wednesday evening we air Crime Stopper Mugshots, which showcases three wanted individuals in the central Okanagan.

“It is a simple way for Global Okanagan to help serve our community by aiding law enforcement and the community as a whole. You never know who may be watching that may have that tidbit of information that could solve a crime or perhaps thwart an act of criminality.”

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers recognized Global Okanagan because it has provided unwavering support, continuing to feature weekly mugshots and working in partnership to air cold cases.

Photo: Contributed Crime Stoppers treasurer Sylvia Gretchen and Harmony Honday's Quinn Binkley.

Harmony Honda

Harmony Honda is another business that has become a mainstay in the Okanagan. It is 100% locally owned and operated, and has been serving the valley for more than a quarter century. The dealership’s four pillars are respect, responsibility, reliability and relationship, which is illustrated through its Crime Stoppers Central Okanagan partnership.

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers honoured Harmony Honda because it graciously provide the organization with a vehicle so it can continue to attend different events throughout the community, spreading the message about Crime Stoppers and how it can help with keeping the community safe.

If you are part of a Central Okanagan business and are interested in partnering with the local Crime Stoppers chapter, reach out to Brittain at [email protected]. The organization will also be hosting several public events in the near future, including the Shred It Event on May 4.

It will also be holding the Make Bail Event this spring, so if you would like to nominate someone to possibly be arrested and have to make bail, send an email to [email protected].

Keep an eye out for Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at many events during the warmer months as well. The public is invited to stop by, say hello and learn more about the group that aims to keep the Central Okanagan as safe as possible.

More information about Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers can be found on its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.