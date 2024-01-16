Vancouver International Boat Show will feature the latest bells and whistles in maritime fun

Photo: Vancouver International Boat Show Vancouver International Boat Show at BC Place.

Prepare for a maritime extravaganza as the Vancouver International Boat Show, Western Canada's premier boat showcase and sale sets sail from Jan. 31 to Feb. 4, transforming Vancouver into the nautical hub of the northwest.

As the largest exhibition and sale of boats, accessories and marine products in Western Canada, the 61st edition of the event will provide attendees with unparalleled savings from hundreds of exhibitors.

Whether exploring the latest in motorboats, deck boats, catamarans, inflatables, fishing boats or luxury yachts, attendees will find a treasure trove of options to fulfil their nautical dreams. Boasting the latest technological innovations, the Vancouver International Boat Show is the go-to source for gearing up for the upcoming boating season.

Renowned boating retailers from all around the world will grace two venues: BC Place and The Floating Show at Granville Island. This year's edition promises an immersive experience, offering attendees the chance to discover the latest in new boats and premier brokerage boats. From selecting the ideal outboard motor for fishing expeditions to exploring the recreational boating lifestyle, attendees can witness exclusive product reveals before they hit the market, coupled with great savings.

Photo: Vancouver International Boat Show The Floating Show at Granville Island.

Moreover, the event serves as an educational opportunity with industry experts leading an informative series of free seminars, providing valuable insights for both seasoned boaters and those new to the maritime world.

“For more than six decades, the Vancouver International Boat Show has become the largest sale for anyone who is part of the boating community or those considering dipping their toes in the water," Vancouver International Boat Show manager Amanda Henschell says. "Join us for an extraordinary showcase of vessels, equipment and everything to help get you on the water and enjoy the best pricing and selection.”

To enhance the attendee experience, the Vancouver International Boat Show introduces the VIBS boat finder, allowing enthusiasts to do advance scouting. Attendees can search by boat brand and pricing, and even pre-schedule appointments with dealers during the show, ensuring they don't miss the opportunity to set sail on their dream vessel.

To ensure effortless transitions between BC Place and the Floating Show at Granville Island, complimentary shuttle buses and water ferries will be in operation, providing a seamless and enjoyable experience for all attendees.

Stay tuned for Vancouver International Boat Show details here. Ticket details are available here. Follow the Vancouver Boat Show on Facebook and Instagram.

Show hours for Jan. 31-Feb. 4, 2024:

BC Place

Wednesday through Saturday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Granville Island Floating Show

Wednesday through Saturday: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

