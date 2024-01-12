Winemaker and Okanagan native Kaylee Barss has changed the game at Red Barn Winery near Oliver

Contributed

A story of passion and innovation is unfolding at Red Barn Winery, and at the heart of is Kaylee Barss.

Barss is Red Barn’s winemaker who, after a brief sojourn to Ontario to extend her winemaking knowledge at Brock University, returned to her roots, bringing a fresh vision to the venerable art of winemaking.

Barss’s journey back to the Okanagan in 2020 marked a turning point for Red Barn, which is located just south of Oliver. It was there, amidst the familiar landscapes, she found her canvas for creativity. Her mission? To reimagine traditional Okanagan varieties like Chardonnay and Cabernet Franc and intertwine them with the exotic allure of Italian grapes like Nebbiolo and Barbera. This ambitious fusion, nurtured in the Red Barn’s own vineyard, Jagged Rock, promised a line of wines that were not just unique but also a testament to Barss’s adventurous spirit.

Photo: Red Barn Winery

The 2023 vintage at Red Barn Winery was a daring experiment. Barss and her team embraced novel winemaking techniques and ventured into new varietals. The whole-cluster Gamay and Chenin Blanc emerged as the stars of this venture, embodying both the essence of the Okanagan and the innovative spirit of Red Barn. As these wines rested in concrete eggs, maturing into their final forms, anticipation buzzed in the air.

The early harvest, beginning in mid-August, had the team working tirelessly, reaping the rewards of a season’s hard work. The result? Juicy, vibrant wines, poised to make a mark in the world of winemaking.

Now that harvest season is over, Red Barn Winery has turned its attention to winter fun with a series of spirited events. The lineup includes:

• Behind the Bottle with Kaylee, Jan. 19 and 20: Barss will peel back the story behind the new vintages of Red Barn’s Lost Art Semillon and Stand Apart Barbera in two special, guided tastings. It will reveal surprising sips behind the wines that define Red Barn, paired with delicious bites created by chef Josh Mueller. Tickets can be purchased here.

• Winter Sips Okanagan Winter Wine Festival, Jan. 20: Red Barn will showcase its bold, winter vintages during the Okanagan Winter Wine Festival at Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. This event will be a celebration of resilience, a toast to wines that defy the frost, warming hearts and spirits alike. Tickets can be purchased here.

For those seeking a more personalized experience, Red Barn offers a unique journey led by guest experience manager Valerio Mariani. Tasting tours, which allow for a deep dive into the winery's rebellious soul, are by appointment only on Monday and Thursday. Walk-ins and reservations are accepted Friday to Sunday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Thanks to Barss, each bottle at Red Barn Winery is not just a product of the vine, but a story of tradition, innovation and an unyielding passion for excellence.

Learn more about Barss and Red Barn Winery by visiting its website here.