Snow has finally arrived, and there are many snowblower options at Savoy Equipment

Photo: Husqvarna

As owner of Savoy Equipment, David Turner is well aware of the electric revolution taking place when it comes to powering items.

So when the Okanagan got its first good dump of snow earlier this week—and you can be sure more are on the way—Turner figured it was the perfect time to give the Ego snowblower a try.

“I actually took an Ego home this year to try it,” Turner says. “I gave it a great test the other morning, and it performed really well.”

The Ego brand is one of many snowblowers available at Savoy Equipment, which has locations in Kelowna and Vernon. Husqvarna is almost making it impossible not to buy a snowblower from its impressive line, as the company is offering instant rebates of up to $400 on new purchases.

“Husqvarna has a line called the 400 series, and they are a full-on, commercial-grade snowblower,” Turner says. “It actually has an electric fuel-injected engine, so it’s not a carburetor and has a battery to start. It’s the only snowblower on the market that does that.

“It’s ideal for commercial operators, and they have the rebate on them as well.”

Whether it’s a large driveway you need to clear or a small sidewalk, Savoy Equipment has the snowblower you need to make your winter easier.

“We’ve got solutions for pretty much every budget, every type of application,” Turner says. “The snowblowers are priced according to the width that they are. We’ve got basically a handheld blower. Toro makes them, and so does Ego. It’s like holding a weed trimmer, but it has a snowblower attachment.

“People use them on patios, sidewalks and narrow walkways. It’s nice and light, and you don’t deal with gas. You just plug the unit in.”

Whether it’s a gas-powered Husqvarna or Toro, or a battery-driven Ego or Toro, Turner and his staff will be able to find the snowblower that works best for you.

“The world is is moving to battery, and not everybody is comfortable with gas powered equipment,” Turner says. “I mean, Husqvarna has the compelling sale opportunity right now, but Ego and Toro both have battery offerings.

“We get a lot of ladies that like using the battery equipment because it’s easier, there’s no starting issues, it’s lighter equipment, and it’s just easier for them to operate.”

Savoy Equipment is also the place to take your current snowblower if it needs a repair or servicing.

The Husqvarna snowblower rebates are in effect into February or until supplies run out. There is plenty of inventory at Savoy Equipment, which will deliver your newly purchased snowblower if you so choose, but a few snowfalls will change that in a hurry.

More information about Savoy Equipment can be found on its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.