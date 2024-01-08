Your winter adventure won't happen if you don't have tickets for YMCA BC Kamloops lottery

Photo: rawpixel.com Can you picture yourself on this beach?

Time is running out.

YMCA BC Kamloops is reminding everyone that the final days to enter its Y Winter Adventure & 50/50 Lottery have arrived.

Imagine missing out on winning a dream winter getaway to exotic Thailand locations like Halong, Phuket, Ankor Wat, the beautiful beaches of Fiji or the diverse landscapes of Bali.

Photo: Flickr A northern Atlantic cruise would delight.

And let’s not forget the second prize, which could whisk you away to Morocco’s deserts, send you on an 11-night cruise from Iceland to Norway or a have you enjoying a relaxing stay in Belize.

The clock is ticking for those wanting to secure their chance at these extraordinary experiences or to win a $7,000 cash prize to craft their own winter escape. There’s even more urgency thanks to a $2,000 travel voucher for an Alaskan cruise, a trip to the Mexican Riviera or a Caribbean adventure.

Tickets for the Y Winter Adventure draw are just $25 each or three for $50, but time is running out.

For cash prize enthusiasts, the 50/50 lottery’s jackpot is growing fast, already over $200,000, guaranteeing at least $100,000 to the winner. Don’t delay in snagging your 50/50 tickets, which are three for $25, eight for $50, or 20 for $100.

And remember: Your participation in the Kamloops Y Lottery Series isn’t just about winning; it’s a crucial support for community programs, including senior and youth initiatives, women’s shelters, mental health services, and health recovery efforts.

Don’t let this chance slip away. Ticket sales end sharply on Jan. 16 at 11:59 p.m., with the draw set for Jan. 23. To be a part of this urgent call and support vital community services, visit the Y Winter Adventure and 50/50 Lottery website here.

Photo: Flickr How does Bali sound?

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.