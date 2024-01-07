Okanagan Clinical Trials in search of subjects for high cholesterol study

Photo: Depositphotos

Okanagan Clinical Trials, a medical research company located in Kelowna, is inviting individuals living with hypercholesterolemia, also known as high cholesterol, to participate in an ongoing medication research study.

“To get LDL cholesterol to lower levels that aren’t associated with death and cardiovascular events, newer interventions are required,” Okanagan Clinical Trials principal investor Dr. Colleen Maytham says. “We are excited to have an opportunity to enrol people into a Phase 3 trial with an add-on PCSK9 inhibitor.”

Men and women of the age of 19 who have history of a cardiovascular event or 50 years or older who are at risk of having a cardiovascular event may be eligible to participate.

“Volunteers are the backbone of medical advancements,” Okanagan Clinical Trials president Dr. Kim Christie says. “OCT appreciates the support for research in the Okanagan Valley.”

Treatment will not affect provincial medical coverage, and all study-related costs will be paid for by the sponsor.

Participants are free to leave the study at any time.

To learn more about the study or to volunteer, visit www.okanaganclinicaltrials.com or call Okanagan Clinical Trials at 250-862-8141.

