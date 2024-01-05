HIFU treatment from Beautiful U offers non-invasive way to boost collagen

Photo: Contributed

In the world of medical aesthetics, Beautiful U founder Sheryl Corrigal-Snider has been a pioneer.

She started her business in 1984 with a focus on permanent hair removal and has since expanded her services, transforming Beautiful U into a full-fledged medical aesthetic business.

Initially, Corrigal-Snider focused on electrolysis, but her curiosity and drive led her to delve into the laser hair removal industry in 2001, becoming one of the first in Kamloops to offer this service. The evolution of her business didn’t stop there. She soon added medical aesthetics such as chemical peels, microdermabrasion, micro needling, high radio frequency treatments, and intense pulsed light therapies. The scope of her services further expanded with the introduction of Botox and fillers, administered by professional physicians.

Despite offering a variety of treatments, Beautiful U primarily focuses on specific conditions like dehydration, anti-aging, acne, skin redness, hyperpigmentation, body contouring and fat reduction.

The latest addition to Beautiful U’s impressive array of services is the high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) treatment, believed to be the only one of its kind in Kamloops. This advanced technology is approved by Health Canada for deep collagen production and offers results akin to face lifting, but without surgery or downtime. It specifically targets areas such as jowls and neck laxity, often referred to as “turkey neck.”

“It’s the only treatment approved by Health Canada that actually produces collagen at a deep level and gets really good results, very similar to face lifting, with no downtime or surgery,” Corrigal-Snider says. “It’s treating at a very deep layer.”

HIFU works by delivering focused ultrasound energy to the skin’s deeper layers, stimulating the body’s natural collagen production process without disrupting the surface. This method differs from lasers and radio frequencies, which are more surface-level and are used primarily for resurfacing work like acne scarring.

HIFU treatments are a long-term solution, with effects lasting nine to 12 months before maintenance is required, compared to the three to six months typical of other treatments. Moreover, HIFU is more affordable due to fewer consumables required.

“It does not duplicate the results of a facelift, but it’s an exciting alternative,” Corrigal-Snider says. “It’s a good alternative for people who are not ready to have the surgery. They want to extend the effects of the cosmetic surgery because it’s non-evasive, there’s no downtime, it builds collagen, and it does it very quickly.”

The treatment also works wonderfully on the upper chest, which can get wrinkly from years of exposure in the hot Kamloops sun.

Interestingly, Corrigal-Snider’s background is far from the aesthetics world. Growing up as a tomboy on a large ranch in southern Alberta, she finds her passion in the machines and technology behind the treatments rather than the treatments themselves. She notes HIFU technology isn’t new to the medical world, having been used for cancer treatments, but its application in aesthetics is a relatively recent and popular development.

