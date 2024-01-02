Habitat for Humanity Okanagan invites everyone to donate their holiday empties

Photo: Contributed

For several years now Habitat Okanagan has held a New Year’s bottle drive, and it’s always been a huge success.

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan is confident Kelowna and West Kelowna residents will once again show their giving spirit by dropping off their holiday wine, beer and spirit containers to the Kelowna and West Kelowna Habitat ReStores.

The first bottle drive of 2024 will be held on Saturday, Jan. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Habitat ReStores in Kelowna (2092 Enterprise Way) and West Kelowna (1793 Ross Rd.).

“We are so thrilled with all of the support of the community,” resource development director Danielle Smith says. “It seems that with every bottle drive now people start dropping off their containers even before the 10 a.m. start time, and it does not stop until the 2 p.m. stop time.”

Each bottle drive strives to raise up to $10,000, and all of the proceeds in 2024 will go towards finishing the final four homes in Lake Country, which are near completion, and families are expected to be able to move in by summer.

About 20 Habitat Okanagan volunteers work in two-hour shifts to take the empties from donors’ vehicles. The bottles are then loaded onto the ReStore truck and taken to the bottle depot. During the last bottle drive six trips were made to drop off the estimated 8,000 empties that were donated.

Habitat is always so pleased with the response but is not surprised by the generosity of the Okanagan community it serves. With every refundable container donated to this bottle drive, residents are showing just how much they care and are willing to make a difference.

Affordable housing is a complex issue that requires a collective effort to address it. Each Habitat bottle drive is an opportunity for local individuals, businesses and organizations to come together and create positive change for your fellow neighbours who may be struggling to find safe, decent but most importantly affordable homes.

Habitat is more than willing to take those annoying deposit containers off your hands to make a difference in the community with the proceeds.

More information about Habitat for Humanity Okanagan's New Year's bottle drive can be found on its website here.

