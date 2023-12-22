Win 2023 Millionaire Lottery and become a millionaire with gorgeous new home

Contributed

The 2023 Millionaire Lottery, supporting the VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation, is no ordinary lottery.

It’s a blend of philanthropy and luxury living, offering participants the chance to win one of 10 multi-millionaire lifestyles, including two in the picturesque Okanagan region.

You better hurry, though, because the 2023 Millionaire Lottery deadline is quickly approaching.

For those who yearn for a scenic retreat, the Lake Country Villas prize in the Okanagan is the perfect fit. Nestled near Okanagan Lake and the Lakestone community, these villas blend holiday home vibes with permanent residence luxury, showcasing exquisite carpentry and stone finishes. Winners of this prize will receive a 2023 BMW IX Electric, a 2023 Hyundai Palisade, $950,000 in cash, $50,000 for travel and another $50,000 for home furnishings.

Imagine residing in a luxurious lakefront townhome villa at The Waterfront at Westrich Bay on Westbank First Nation. This property marries modern design with natural beauty, featuring a 588 square-foot private rooftop terrace, a hot tub, two-car garage and a lake boat with two years of moorage. The views of Kelowna from the Westrich Bay home are breathtaking, and the prize package is enhanced with a 2023 BMW IX Electric, a 2023 Crownline 200SS Boat and $200,000 in cash.

But it’s not just about the luxury homes and vehicles. The lottery also features the 50/50 Plus and Daily Cash Plus draws, increasing your chances of winning. And if you act fast, you can sneak into the Early Bird draw, whose deadline is midnight Friday (Dec. 22).

Tickets are available for the Grand Prize draw until midnight on Jan. 11, 2024, or until they sell out. By purchasing tickets, you’re not only entering a world of potential luxury but also contributing to the advancement of medical research, technology and patient care through the VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation. This participation is a direct investment in the health and well-being of the community.

The lottery fosters community engagement, uniting people from diverse backgrounds in support of health-care initiatives. This collective effort strengthens community bonds and raises awareness about the foundation's mission and the health-care challenges it addresses.

To be a part of this impactful event and for a chance to transform your life, purchase your Millionaire Lottery tickets here.

See below to check out the other eight Grand Prize options available this year. The 10th and final choice is a whopping $2.7 million in cold, hard cash.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.