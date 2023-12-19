Road 13, Liquidity and Red Barn wines will be delivered to your door this week

Photo: Contributed

As the festive season approaches, the rush to find the perfect gift can often feel overwhelming. However, there’s good news for those looking to spread holiday cheer with the timeless gift of wine.

Road 13 Vineyards, Liquidity Wines and Red Barn Winery at Jagged Rock are here to make your pre-Christmas week as effortless and as enjoyable as possible.

From Monday, Dec. 18, through Friday, Dec. 22, at noon, the wineries are offering an exclusive delivery service directly to your door—or to a loved one’s— complete with a personalized holiday message. This thoughtful gesture is sure to bring joy and warmth to any recipient’s holiday season.

Imagine the delight of receiving a selection of finest wines from Road 13, Liquidity and Red Barn, symbols of festivity and celebration, right at your doorstep. Whether it’s a gift to others or a treat for yourself, the wines promise to add that extra sparkle to your holiday celebrations.

Photo: Liquidity Wines, Road 13 Vineyards

The orders placed this week will be promptly delivered between Thursday, Dec. 21, and Saturday, Dec. 23. The minimum order amount is $50, and the service covers areas from Osoyoos to Vernon and all points in between.

• Road 13: Enjoy complimentary delivery on orders of $150 or more. Contact [email protected] or visit its website for more information.

• Liquidity: Enjoy complimentary local delivery on orders of $100 or more. Contact [email protected] or visit its website for more information.

• Red Barn: Complimentary shipping for club members only. Contact [email protected] or visit its website for more information.

For residents outside the Okanagan Valley who wish to send gifts to friends and family within the area, this concierge service is also available to you. Simply select the “Okanagan Local Delivery” option at checkout, available once the delivery address is entered. Remember to double-check the email address before confirming your order.

Road 13, Liquidity and Red Barn go beyond just delivery. They have thoughtfully curated various holiday gift sets at different price points, ensuring you find the perfect selection for your wine shopping needs this week. Those delightful options can be found on the websites of Road 13, Liquidity and Red Barn.

If you're looking for something fun to do with your family, Road 13 hosts an event called Jingle & Mingle every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in December between 4 and 7 p.m. The vineyards are adorned with glistening white lights, creating a magical winter atmosphere. In addition to the scenic beauty, there are engaging activities such as board games, which can be enjoyed with a glass of mulled wine or a wine of one's choice. For the younger guests, hot chocolate is available, and everyone can savour marshmallows by the fire.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.