Ring in 2024 in style at CedarCreek's Home Block Restaurant

Photo: CedarCreek Winery

Welcome the new year with in style with a celebratory meal at Home Block at Kelowna's CedarCreek Winey. Whether it's a New Year's Eve lunch or dinner, or the winery's famed Winemaker's Dinner, Home Block is sure to impress.

New Year’s Eve lunch at Home Block

Celebrate the new year with a sumptuous three-course lunch, featuring the freshest organic ingredients from our farm and the rich abundance of nature that surrounds us. Each dish will be expertly matched with a glass of our Platinum wines, including some rare and aged vintages that we have specially chosen for this festive occasion.

To make a reservation go here.

Photo: CedarCreek Winery

New Year’s Eve dinner at Home Block

Welcome the new year with an exclusive five-course dinner at our estate, inspired by local flavours and crafted by chef Neil Taylor. Each course will be paired with a selection of our Platinum wines, including some rare and cellared vintages that showcase the excellence of our terroir.

To make a reservation go here.

Photo: CedarCreek Winery

Winemakers Dinner at Home Block

Celebrate the harmony of our wines and the North Okanagan this winter with a four-course menu of indulgent dishes from Home Block Restaurant, paired with our cool climate wines. Enjoy this rare opportunity to taste the terroir with our winemaker Taylor Whelan and devour the delightful bounty that the Okanagan has to offer.

To make a reservation go here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.