Mission Hill Estate Winery delivering wine this week to make your shopping easy

Photo: Contributed

The last thing you want to do this week is go out and battle the crowds.

The good news is Mission Hill Estate Winery is making the week before Christmas a smooth one for everyone who wants to give the popular gift of wine—or, more likely, keep it for themselves to enjoy around the Christmas tree.

Mission Hill will deliver directly to your door whatever you order between Monday, Dec. 18, and Friday, Dec. 22, at noon. Or it will deliver your order directly to someone else’s door—complete with a personal delivery note that wishes the recipient a happy and wonderful holiday season.

Photo: Contributed

After all, when you have Mission Hill wine in your hand, it’s guaranteed to be a happy and wonderful holiday season.

Orders that are placed this week will be delivered between Wednesday, Dec. 20, and Saturday, Dec. 23. The minimum order amount is $50 for a complimentary delivery. The service is being offered between Osoyoos and Vernon, and all points in between, and orders can be placed either online here or by emailing Mission Hill's guest experience team here.

To reserve this concierge service, simply select the “Okanagan Local Delivery” option at checkout. That option will appear after you have entered the delivery address. If you live outside the Okanagan but are gifting to family and friends in the valley, this special service applies to you as well.

In addition to delivery, Mission Hill has also curated several holiday gift sets at different price points to make your wine shopping that much easier this week. It really is the perfect gift.

If you are not sure what kind of wine your friends or family members like to savour, there is always the e-gift card option. All you have to do is click here, and in a few short steps your gift card will be on its way to their inbox. The key is to make sure you have the correct email address, because it cannot be changed once the order has been processed.

Everything you need to know about Mission Hill Estate Winery's holiday delivery service can be found on its website here.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.