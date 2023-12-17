Interior Pool and Spa getting into holiday spirit now that it is hot tub season

Photo: Dimension One Spas

The cool weather has arrived.

And that means it’s the perfect time to indulge in the warmth and relaxation offered by a backyard hot tub.

Kelowna’s Interior Pool and Spa is diving into spa season with plenty of offers and the welcoming of a hot new product line that would look mighty fine under the Christmas tree this year.

If you already have a hot tub, you will be able to take advantage of Interior’s spa chemical sale. Patrons can save 15% on all pool and spa chemicals and accessories, including top-of-the-line, in-stock robotic pool cleaners.

Interior understands the importance of maintaining the perfect balance in your spa water, so in another display of holiday spirit it is inviting customers to bring in a water sample for complimentary testing. Interior’s experts will guide you on the best practices for your spa, helping you to avoid unnecessary chemical use and ensuring your spa remains a haven of health and relaxation.

Photo: Dimension One Spas

The Interior team will check for total dissolved solids, a parameter not measurable at home, band advise you on the best times to drain and refill your tub. This service is part of its commitment to helping you use your spa efficiently and effectively, ensuring you get the most out of your spa experience.

If you do not have a hot tub yet—or perhaps are looking for an upgrade going into 2024—Interior is excited about the arrival of Dimension One Spas, which has been at the forefront of the spa industry for the last 40 years, embodying innovation, responsibility and respect for the environment.

With its patented water care systems, Hydronomics concept, SmartTub technology and premium craftsmanship, these spas are more than just a luxurious addition to your home; they’re a testament to artistic design and scientific advancement. Each spa is backed by a dependable warranty, offering you complete peace of mind.

Interior is also offering goodies this holiday season to those who come in and check out their location at 1920 Kent Rd., nice and centrally located near the Landmark District. Interior is conducting an in-store giveaway of $500 worth of spa chemicals to one lucky person. The best part is no purchase is necessary, so go on in to check out the Dimension One Spas and you could end up getting a sweet holiday gift.

“I’ve tested our wet tub twice this week,” Interior Pool and Spa partner Brandon Eikel says. “The jets are amazing, and the lighting at night really sets the mood for relaxation. It’s worth coming down to check these hot tubs out. There’s lots of things to see—the new spas, new products, deals—and make sure to enter our giveaway.”

To learn more about Interior Pool and Spa and to make this winter a season of warmth, wellness and unparalleled relaxation, visit its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.