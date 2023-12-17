Traveland RV forms partnership to sell luxury Brinkley brand in Western Canada

Photo: Brinkley

Traveland RV, in its quest to always offer the best the recreational vehicle industry has to offer, may have outdone itself with this one.

The West Kelowna-based dealer has entered into a partnership with Brinkley, an innovative and luxury RV manufacturer based in Indiana. Traveland RV has the exclusive Western Canadian rights to sell Brinkley RVs, which are the result of five industry leaders coming together to form a luxury company.

Steel, who has seen a thing or two over his two decades in the industry, is blown away by Brinkley’s quality.

“This is truly innovative stuff, and it’s very exciting,” Steel says. “Quite frankly, we’re so fortunate to be able to represent and be partners with that brand. These are the best quality units. There are no staple or nail marks. Every detail has been thought out. It’s residential like we haven’t seen before. You really do have to see it for yourself.”

Steel says even as the market is returning to its pre-COVID form, Brinkley is an “outlier product, one hundred percent.” The company is still in its infancy and will be releasing a travel trailer in 2024.

Partnerships with exquisite brands like Brinkley are just one of the reasons why Traveland RV continues to thrive in a highly competitive industry. The company was founded in the Lower Mainland in 1977, and it expanded to West Kelowna 10 years ago when it purchased Westgate RV Centre. Since then, Traveland has added four new locations throughout Western Canada.

Traveland offers every kind of RV you would ever need, including a burgeoning requirement that is the result of today’s difficult economic times.

“With the housing shortage, many people are turning to RVs that are rated for full-time live-in, even featuring RVs that have two master bedrooms,” Steel says. “The market is responding to the demand, where that’s something that was never available before. We’d always have people asking about it, but now the RV manufacturers have listened.”

The housing issue is especially prominent in the Okanagan, where home prices have skyrocketed in recent years and the weather is mild enough to live in RVs year-round.

“The van market is still really hot for people who want to be completely off the grid in a 19-foot van, and then we’ve also got large fifth wheels that have two bedrooms in them,” Steel says. “And we’ve got park models. It’s just such a versatile industry.”

