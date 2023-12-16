Stunning Sage Water neighbourhood in Upper Mission ready to welcome you

Photo: Contributed

In the heart of Kelowna’s sought-after Upper Mission neighbourhood, a new gem is emerging.

Sage Water, the newest project backed by the esteemed Frazer Lake Limited Partnership and spearheaded by renowned Okanagan developer Emil Anderson Properties, is set to enrich the south Kelowna community.

Strategically located between the well-established South Ridge and Stonebridge neighbourhoods, Sage Water’s Phase 1 introduces a boutique collection of custom homesites. These properties, majestically overlooking Frazer Lake, are designed to offer a unique living experience surrounded by mature pine, poplar and aspen trees, with easy public pathway access to Frazer Lake and extensive preservation areas.

The initial phase features 12 single-family lots, each boasting breathtaking views of the Upper Mission hillside, surrounding mountains and the valley below. These generously sized and fully serviced lots offer flexibility in architectural styles, ranging from Okanagan-inspired modern to contemporary and modern farmhouse designs prevalent in the Upper Mission neighbourhood. Of these, nine lots are open for purchase and custom home building, while three are planned as quick possession homes by Dilworth Homes, an affiliate of Emil Anderson Group.

Sage Water’s future phases aim to diversify the housing options, including single-family, semi-detached, townhomes and other multi-family residences.

“Sage Water is one of the last remaining parcels in the Upper Mission slated for residential housing,” Emil Anderson Properties development director Karmen Chanasyk says. “We’ve worked extensively with the City of Kelowna to meet the need for housing, while protecting the natural habitat that makes Sage Water so special.”

With its roots in developing the South Ridge and Stonebridge neighbourhoods, Emil Anderson Properties brings a wealth of experience in hillside development.

“When planning and developing communities, Emil Anderson always looks at our decisions with a long-term lens,” Chanasyk says. “With Sage Water, our intent is to build out this community so that future residents and those living in the adjacent neighbourhoods can enjoy the community for many years to come.”

The vision for Sage Water extends beyond housing. It includes an expansive trail network with lookout points and dedicated park spaces near Frazer Lake, fostering a connection with nature.

For those seeking a lifestyle immersed in the Okanagan’s charm, Sage Water offers proximity to Upper and Lower Mission amenities. This includes award-winning wineries, boutique shopping and dining along Lakeshore Drive and Pandosy Street. Additionally, the upcoming Mission Village at the Ponds, a commercial retail hub by Callahan Group, is set to elevate the local living experience.

“Sage Water will be a vibrant and intimate residential neighbourhood that connects seamlessly with the surrounding green space and trail networks,” Emil Anderson Properties sales and leasing director Colton Higgins says. “Pair this with the upcoming addition of the Mission Village, a brilliantly designed commercial retail hub by the reputable Callahan Group, and we will be welcoming residents to a brand new and fully self supported Upper Mission.”

Outdoor enthusiasts will find Sage Water an ideal basecamp. Located at the end of Benmore Place, the community offers easy access to existing and new trail networks, parks and various outdoor activities like rock climbing, golf and lake life.

For those interested in Sage Water, the Kuipers Peak Showhome at 8-796 Kuipers Crescent is open Monday to Thursday and weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Private appointments can be booked until Dec. 21, and after Dec. 27 by visiting livesagewater.ca.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.