Deadline for Lake Life Lottery, which supports Interior organizations, ends Dec. 20

Time is running out to win your ticket to the lake life.

It also means the clock is ticking to help people like Vince and Karla, who have overcome serious odds through the support of Kelowna General Hospital Foundation and YMCA of Southern Interior BC.

Lake Life Lottery, which is Interior BC’s local lottery, will cut off ticket sales at midnight on Dec. 20. The draw date is Jan. 11, when the Grand Prize Home will be awarded to one lucky winner.

Valued at $1.37 million, this 1,953 square-foot townhome boasts three bedrooms, three bathrooms and breathtaking views of the 18th green on Okanagan Golf Club’s Quail Course. It’s a dream residence, complete with a spa-inspired ensuite, a patio perfect for entertaining, and proximity to both nature and urban conveniences in the new community of Quail Landing.

Not only will purchasing a ticket give you a chance to live that fabulous lake life, but it will directly support the founding organizations of Kelowna General Hospital Foundation and YMCA of Southern Interior BC. Vince and Karla know all too well how those organizations can help.

In 2018, while working as a welder, a crane broke and dropped a 7,000-pound beam on Vince. Luckily he survived, but the list of injuries was long: broken leg and ribs, bruised heart, punctured lung, broken vertebrae and severed spinal cord. He was rushed to Kelowna General Hospital, where five specialists worked simultaneously to save his life.

When the accident happened, Vince’s wife, Karla, already suffering from postpartum depression, was home with their young children. She started taking the kids to swim and visited Family Play Time at the YMCA five days a week, which provided an enormous sense of support and relief. It became the family’s happy place, which is still true today.

As an incomplete paraplegic with limited use of his lower body, the YMCA was one of the first places Vince felt comfortable venturing once he was home.

“It was accessible, and I felt joy playing with my family in the pool,” Vince says. “My wife was so proud to show me around. It made me so happy to see her and the kids beaming.”

Vince started rehab in the pool and felt confident taking the kids to the Y, where he knew he would have help from the staff if needed. Five years since the accident, Vince is still in pain but can navigate life in his chair.

“I’m so thankful for the KGH team and the tools and equipment they have access to,” Vince says. “I am also grateful to the Y for helping with my family’s mental health and for providing an accessible place for us to recover, connect and play again. Our story would be so different without either of these organizations.”

It’s always great to give at this time of year, and purchasing a Lake Life Lottery ticket would be your way of contributing to those who need a little extra support. Your tickets support these essential organizations to improve health quality and access for all of us who call B.C.’s Interior home.

The goodies don’t end with the Grand Prize Home. The lottery also offers luxurious vacations, from Parisian getaways to sun-soaked days in Greece. Local Okanagan experiences add to the allure, with adventures like heli-tours, wine tours and sporting events.

For those with a love for the road, there’s the chance to win a brand new car or opt for a cash prize. And don’t forget the Splash of Cash calendar and the Lake Life 50/50 draw, both offering substantial cash prizes.

