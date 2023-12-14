Halcyon Hot Springs a winter wonderland that offers ultimate rest and relaxation

Photo: Contributed

There are only a handful of moments in life when you feel pure and utter relaxation.

Lying back in the very warm water at Halcyon Hot Springs in the middle of winter, with the snow falling and evaporating in the steam, is one of those moments.

Nestled amidst the snow-draped Monashee mountains, Halcyon Hot Springs is not just a destination, but an experience. It’s a winter wonderland that redefines serenity and comfort.

Photo: Contributed

“We always call it the winter wonderland,” Halcyon’s Alyson Isherwood says. “We’re in a heavy snow area with lots of powder in the Monashees, so we get a really nice blanket of white snow. In the hot springs, you’ll get those nice nights where you’re either under the stars with a clear sky or you have that really nice snowfall. It kind of melts away with the steam.

“Steamy is an adjective that we use a lot, because it’s really nice to see that in the winter. It’s something you don’t get in the summer. You’re totally warm.”

It’s been quite a year. You deserve a break to get away from it all.

At Halcyon, each moment is an invitation to indulge in the warm embrace of nature. The resort’s main attraction, the mineral hot springs, are a marvel with high lithia content, known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, and even the ability to regenerate brain pathways. It’s more than just a soak; it’s a rejuvenation of mind and body.

Photo: Contributed

Halcyon’s allure doesn't end with its therapeutic waters, however. The resort, positioned thoughtfully south of Revelstoke and north of Nakusp, offers a secluded haven far from the hustle and bustle. The accommodations, ranging from private cottages to luxurious king cottages, are akin to four-star hotel rooms set in an enchanted forest. The on-site restaurant is a culinary gem, recently recognized as the top eatery in the Nakusp area by Tripadvisor, promising a delightful dining experience.

For those seeking a more active adventure, Halcyon is a gateway to exhilarating winter sports. Located near Trout Lake, a hotspot for snowmobilers, it’s common for guests to spend their day gliding through snowy trails and then unwinding in the hot springs—a perfect way to conclude an action-packed day.

As the resort continues to evolve, guests can soon look forward to a new poolside cafe, a place to retreat when the warmth of the springs calls for a cool break.

“It gives people a place to go when they get too warm,” Isherwood says.

Halcyon, meaning “calm and serene,” lives up to its name, offering a tranquil escape with spa treatments, warm meals, and stunning views of Arrow Lake and the surrounding mountains. It’s a place to slow down, breathe and embrace the beauty of winter in its most pristine form.

With seasonal deals and resort specials, a visit to Halcyon Hot Springs is a coveted experience. However, given the exclusive nature of the resort, it's advisable to book well in advance. Whether it’s for a spa day, a snowmobiling adventure, or a peaceful retreat, Halcyon Hot Springs beckons with the promise of a magical winter escape.

For more information, visit its website here.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.