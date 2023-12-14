The 'Who’s on Your List?' holiday fundraiser helps the Child Advocacy Centre

Contributed

This holiday season, Child Advocacy Centre of Kelowna is asking the community: Who’s on Your List?

Their hope: that you will make room on your list for a vulnerable child who has lived through abuse or neglect. With $100,000 in matching funds thanks to a generous group of supporters, you will double your impact when you give to the CAC now through Dec. 31.

The child in the video above is an actor, representing the one in three children in our community who experience abuse by the age of 15. The CAC urges you to watch the powerful difference the centre makes in the lives of the children it serves through her eyes. The children she represents are present in every classroom, on every playground, at every sports practice. They come from every conceivable background. They look like kids you might know because in all likelihood, they are.

The CAC is a place where children who have experienced abuse and neglect feel safe, nurtured and believed—a place of hope, help and healing.

Photo: Contributed

“Every year, the centre gets busier,” CAC executive director Ginny Becker says. “In our last operating year alone, we saw a 67 per cent increase in the number of children coming through our doors, and 70 per cent of them were girls.” Sexual abuse was the most common reason for referrals to the centre, affecting 61% of the children served last year.

Before the CAC, children like the one in this video were confronted with a fractured system—one that they, along with their safe caregivers, had to self-navigate all while carrying the weight of their trauma. The police station, the hospital, the courthouse … these places were not built with kids in mind. Thankfully, the CAC was.

“Though it’s heartbreaking to see the need for our services increase the way it has, our incredible frontline workers have been here to provide the kind and compassionate care that every child deserves,” CAC board chair Andrew Prior says. “We’re making a meaningful difference in their lives, and it is thanks to the incredible support of our community.”

The centre has its own team, who work on behalf of every child they see to make sure that all their needs are addressed and every opportunity to heal is taken. They are professionals who care and who follow up with families in a holistic and trauma-informed way.

The generosity of community is what built the centre, and that same generosity empowers its employees to continue meeting children in their most vulnerable moments so that they may heal, reclaim their childhood, and move forward into a bright and hopeful future.

Please make room on your list and make a donation to the CAC this holiday season. Every dollar counts, and for those who make donations up to Dec. 31, your impact will be doubled.

To learn more about CAC visit CACkelowna.com, email [email protected], or call 236-361-8588. If you believe a child is being abused or neglected, please call 1-800-663-9122 (24 hour line) or 911 in an emergency.

Photo: Contributed

