FH&P Lawyers moving to Landmark District, will be able to enhance services as a result

FH&P Lawyers LLP is starting the first phase of its move to its new home in the Kelowna’s Landmark 4 building.

The move has already started, and operations will continue as usual during this transition time. This completed move, anticipated for early 2024, marks a significant milestone in the firm’s history, one that aligns with its purpose to help people. Helping people encompasses aiding clients with their legal requirements, supporting the professional development of staff and lawyers, and contributing to the well-being of the broader community.

FH&P serves the Kelowna, West Kelowna and Penticton communities with professionalism and a commitment to understanding each client’s unique needs, ensuring these are met with both precision and empathy.

Its new location at 400-1628 Dickson Ave. is more than just an address change; it is a step towards enhancing the services it provides to its clients. The new location offers clients several key amenities, including convenient parking and access to various health and commercial services. These features ensure a comfortable and accommodating visit for all visitors, reflecting the firm’s commitment to creating an exceptional client experience.

“The move to the Landmark District is a reflection of our firm’s evolution and commitment to serving the community at the highest level,” chief operating officer Murray Bye says. “Our new office will be a space where our team can thrive, and our clients can benefit from our legal services in a modern, easily accessible and community-driven environment.”

FH&P Lawyers is home to a large and dedicated team of lawyers, complemented by an experienced and friendly support team. The firm will continue to provide a wide range of commercial and private legal services, including business law, general litigation, family law, estate planning and real estate law.

The new home for FH&P has been created to deliver professional legal services in an innovative and welcoming environment. Legal teams are better able to accommodate their clients in a variety of designated spaces, and the larger facility allows better collaboration between practice areas when needed.

“We continue to embrace growth with this move to the Landmark District,” Bye says. “It is exciting for both clients and the FH&P team, and we are eager to embark on this journey and continue providing legal expertise in a space that fosters collaboration and innovation.”

