Steel building company MSC closes banner year by giving back to Kelowna

Photo: Contributed The Kelowna Toy Run for Salvation Army is just one of the local causes that pre-engineered steel building company, MSC, is supporting this season.

As a particularly accomplished 2023 comes to a close, a Kelowna-based pre-engineered steel building company is saying thank you with multiple donations to support the local community.

Specialists in steel building construction, Metal Structure Concepts, made three donations to local organizations that touch the lives of the people of Kelowna: the Hospital Activity Book for Children, sponsorship for the Okanagan College Basketball teams for the 2023-24 season and a donation to the 26th annual Kelowna Toy Run for Salvation Army.

“It’s important to give back to the community that also supports us,” MSC owner Corey Ivanitz says. “We’ve always made a point of helping others because it’s the right thing to do. It feels good to help people when you can.”

The donations come at the end of a banner year for the steel building company, which expanded its Alberta and Saskatchewan operations, welcomed a new team member to its small but highly skilled staff and completed several noteworthy farm projects in the Okanagan.

“If we’re doing well, we also want to make sure that the people around us are doing well, whether it’s helping out a cause in the community or showing more appreciation to our staff,” MSC owner Steve Ivanitz says. “We like to share the good fortune and spread it around.”

Supporting the local community

Never one to turn down an opportunity to help, MSC tends to throw its support behind causes near and dear to their hearts and those of the community. This year, MSC supported:

1. Hospital Activity Book for Children: Since 1995, this colouring book for the children’s section of hospitals across Canada has been helping occupy young one’s minds during what may be challenging circumstances. MSC is a proud sponsor of this year’s edition, which features children playing with slides and swings connected to a steel structure.

2. Okanagan College Basketball: When MSC was approached by the father of an athlete to support the men’s and women’s Okanagan College basketball teams’ 2023-24 season, the answer was an easy yes.

3. Kelowna Toy Run for Salvation Army: This non-profit fundraiser is supported by the local 4x4 clubs, so when MSC was approached by a team member who is also a member of the Jeep association to donate, they were happy to help out. The toy drive supports families in need every holiday season.

Year-end wrap-up: 22 years of steel building excellence

It’s been a banner year for the pre-engineered steel building company, which accomplished multiple milestones in 2023.

It welcomed a new senior project manager and estimator, Brian Keyser, who has been a “huge addition to the company,” says Corey Ivanitz.

In the Okanagan, MSC had the chance to complete some exceptional farm projects, including Kalsam Orchards, Farming Karma and several winery projects. And they keep getting busier, something Ivanitz attributes to their history in the area.

“Relationships get deeper rooted as we’re more established as a company,” he says. “We’re reliable, and people know we do good work. That’s part of what has been pushing our business forward.”

This year, MSC decided to take that relationship-focused attitude a step further by expanding its operations in Alberta, Saskatchewan and the Yukon when Ivanitz relocated to Alberta. The move is a chance for him to continue to nurture relationships in those areas through face-to-face meetings and a greater understanding of client needs.

“I'm excited for the future here. We’ve done a lot of work in Alberta and Saskatchewan over the years, but for me to be boots on the ground is important to me,” he says. “Relationships aren’t built on emails and phone calls. I’d rather talk to someone in person and find out what their vision for their business is so I can help them.”

Photo: Contributed This custom home shop in Thorhild, Alta., is just one example of the exciting steel building work that MSC accomplished this year.

Metal Structure Concepts has been designing and constructing steel buildings across Western Canada for more than 20 years. From wineries to warehouses, retail spaces to industrial buildings, MSC has the expertise to get your project done right.

Learn more at MSCSteel.com.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.