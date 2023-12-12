First phase of stunning Shorerise development in West Kelowna now on sale

Photo: Contributed

The first phase at Shorerise is now available, and you do not want to wait.

The master-planned development, from Emil Anderson Properties and GP2 Properties Limited Partnership, is set to redefine luxury living with its breathtaking tiered views of mountains, orchards, vineyards and the sparkling Okanagan Lake.

Shorerise’s initial release boasts two unique home styles and partnerships with four acclaimed builder groups, positioning it as a premier destination in the Okanagan Valley. The Emil Anderson development team meticulously selected these builders from more than a dozen local candidates. Their commitment to excellence is evident in every aspect of their work, from custom home portfolios to innovation and safety practices. The chosen builders include 3rd Generation Homes, Dilworth Homes, Everton Ridge Homes and Richmond Custom Homes.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with some of Okanagan’s finest builders,” Emil Anderson development director Karmen Chanasyk says. “After a rigorous request-for-proposal process, we’ve chosen a group that aligns perfectly with our vision for the community.”

Shorerise is more than just a place to live; it’s an experience tailored to your dreams. Whether you’re seeking a custom or semi-custom home, the Shorerise design guidelines offer a range of Okanagan-inspired architectural styles. Buyers can choose a cost plus or fixed price contract, ensuring flexibility and control over their home-building journey.

Adding to the allure are the Shorerise Luxury Villas, a series of semi-detached homes crafted by Dilworth Homes. These residences blend designer-inspired aesthetics with customizable options, offering a seamless blend of elegance and convenience.

“Okanagan residents have eagerly anticipated Shorerise for years,” Emil Anderson sales and leasing director Colton Higgins says. “Now, as we commence sales, the true scope and beauty of this development can only be fully appreciated in person.”

Strategically located off Gellatly Road at the Glenrosa overpass, Shorerise grants easy access to local businesses, schools and world-class wineries. Also close by are Willow Beach, Gellatly Off-Leash Dog Beach, West Kelowna Yacht Club, and The Cove Resort and Spa. Future phases will introduce a walkable urban village, enhancing the community with boutique shops and restaurants.

Outdoor enthusiasts will be drawn to the trailhead lookout pergola, connecting to existing trails and leading to regional parks. Hiking, biking, golfing and skiing opportunities abound, all within a short drive.

The Shorerise Discovery Centre will open Jan. 20, 2024, and you can schedule a private appointment before Dec. 21 or after Dec. 27 by visiting the appointment website here.

To learn more, register at Shorerise.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.