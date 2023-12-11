Otter Co-op holiday contest prizes include gas or groceries for a year, trips and car lease

Photo: Contributed

Imagine winning free gas for an entire year or not having to worry about grocery bills for 12 months.

How does a $10,000 travel gift card?

One of those could be yours, but only if you join in on the fun that Otter Co-op is serving up this holiday season through a variety of contests.

Otter Co-op, which has gas bars, convenience stores and Angry Otter Liquor shops throughout the Thompson Okanagan, is a member of the national Co-op company that will be giving away free gas for a year, free groceries for a year and $1,000 Home Centre gift cards to eight people each through its Unwrap the Season contest.

If that weren’t enough, Co-op will be giving away 56 gift cards worth $50 each until Unwrap the Season ends on Jan. 3.

All you have to do is get involved—and fast—as some of those prizes have already been awarded. All you need to do is sign up for the contest at www.unwraptheseason.ca and then get your hands on as many bonus codes as possible. They can be found in various places, including Otter Co-op’s weekly flyer, in stores, in its table magazine, via email, and on its Instagram and Facebook pages. Signing up for its newsletter is another way to secure as many bonus codes as possible.

Meanwhile, Angry Otter is giving away some stunning prizes for those who purchase participating products at its various locations. That includes a $10,000 dream vacation voucher, a Big White ski package, a Whistler adventure, a PlayStation 5, an NFL jersey and a one-year vehicle lease. The entire lineup of contests and the jaw-dropping prizes that go with them can be found here.

Otter Co-op is doing even more to get you into the spirit this year, as it has created a list of the holiday movies you need to watch and a food suggestion or two that can be found at its stores. (And yes, Otter Co-op says Die Hard is a Christmas movie.)

While awesome, winning fabulous prizes is not the only reason to become an Otter Co-op member. That’s because members are more than just a customer; they are a part-owner of the co-operative. This lifetime membership, which can be obtained with a nominal fee of $10, comes with a range of significant benefits.

One of the primary advantages of Otter Co-op membership is the opportunity to participate in the democratic process of the organization. As a member, you are not just an investor but also have a say in the co-operative’s governance. You can attend annual meetings, engage in discussions, vote on important resolutions, propose new ideas and even have the chance to be elected as a board member. This level of involvement ensures that the co-op aligns with the needs and expectations of its members.

Financially, membership in Otter Co-op is particularly rewarding. As part-owners, members receive a share of the profits earned by their local co-operative association. In the past five years alone, associations across Western Canada have returned almost $1.4 billion to their members.

More information about Otter Co-op can be found on its website here.

