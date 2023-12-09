Vantage West Project Sales giving to Food for Thought through 459 Osprey project

Photo: Contributed

Food for Thought Central Okanagan always has to find a way to step up during the holiday season.

The non-profit organization helps feed more than 1,500 students every school day, and it has a backpack program that ensures they are well nourished over the weekend as well.

When the winter holiday arrives, however, it gets even more difficult to make sure children are getting enough food. The break lasts two weeks, so the need for food surges each December.

This is where Boudreau Communities and Vantage West Project Sales come into the picture. They are two companies behind 459 Osprey, a new high-end development that will soon be rising in the heart of Pandosy Village. Boudreau Communities is an Alberta-based developer with a long track record of success, and it is going above and beyond to show it is a supportive community member in the Okanagan.

One way the company is doing that is through the 459 Osprey Charity Christmas Concert, which will be held on Saturday (Dec. 9) at Pretty Not Bad, located at 740 Clement Ave. in Kelowna.

There will be food, drinks and music during the event, which runs from 3-5 p.m., and there will also be a special visitor with whom you can get your photo taken.

Donations are encouraged for those who partake in the holiday bash, all in support of the children who will need a little something extra during the two-week holiday break.

“Just give back whatever you can,” says Jeff Anderson of Vantage West Project Sales. “If you can’t, no problem. We’ll still provide the food and drink, because we just want a good time. We want to really raise the awareness and raise the money for this charity.”

The support of Food for Thought will not stop with Saturday’s Charity Christmas Concert. Sales will begin for 459 Osprey at some point in early 2024, and as soon as the project sells out, Boudreau Communities and Vantage West Project Sales will give $50 for each day left in the calendar year. For example, if 459 Osprey sells out with 200 days left in 2024, Food for Thought will receive a cheque for $10,000.

“Not only are we really trying to give back to the community and help the children, but at the same time we’re also bringing a product to market that is going to be very nicely finished at a price point that’s attainable for the majority of the population and actually giving you square footage that you can move around in,” Anderson says.

459 Osprey requires only a 10% deposit, and it can be paid out over 120 days, whereas similar Kelowna developments require 15%. The project is expected to be completed in 2026, which means interest rates should be lower at that point than they are now, which is another bonus for potential buyers.

“It kind of is the perfect storm for people wanting to get into the market,” Anderson says.

More information about 459 Osprey can be found on its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.