Perseval & Young has every cheese option you could possibly need this holiday season

You can never go wrong giving the gift of cheese during the holiday season.

Perseval & Young has learned this during its five years of existence, as families and business people flock to its Richter Street shop in Kelowna to find the tastiest of gifts for family members, friends and clients.

It’s a delicious, thoughtful and unique offering that will make the gift getters like you even more.

The beloved shop, owned by the husband-and-wife team of Desiree Young and Philip Perseval, offers a variety of special cheeses that elevate any festive table into a gourmet experience.

The excitement for Christmas at Perseval & Young is evident, with their showcases overflowing with unique and enticing cheeses. It’s the ideal destination for anyone hosting a Christmas party or simply seeking to enjoy seasonal flavours. The shop’s team of expert cheesemongers is always ready to help select cheeses that perfectly match holiday drinks, meals and celebrations.

This month Perseval & Young has brought in special items that are ideal for the holidays. These include Stilton in charming ceramic pots, the unique tete de moine, a variety of raclette from Switzerland, France and Quebec, a selection of fondue cheeses like Vacherin Fribourgeois, cave-aged Gruyere, Appenzeller, Emmenthal, fontina, creamy reblochon and exclusive French goat cheeses that have been procured specifically for the holidays.

Even if you’ve never purchased specialty cheese before, Young and Perseval will be there to advise everyone who comes into the shop. No one knows cheese better than the married cheesemongers.

“We’re here to help them and guide them through the cases, especially if they like to drink anything specific or if they’re having something special for dinner,” Young says. “We can help them curate a selection of cheeses to take home that everyone is going to enjoy.”

As an added bonus, customers can now place orders for popular Christmas selection bags, raclette and fondue. The convenience of pre-sliced raclette is also available through its website. If you’re looking for the perfect gift, Perseval & Young offers elegant white and luxurious wooden gift boxes, a three-month cheese box subscription and gift cards for cheese lovers. The ordering deadline is Dec. 15—or earlier if all pickup slots are booked.

Perseval & Young is normally closed on Mondays, but to facilitate holiday shopping it will be open on Monday, Dec. 18, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The holiday offerings from Kelowna’s first specialty cheese shop complements the more than 500 cheeses it features throughout the year. Whether you are a seasoned cheese connoisseur or a curious newcomer, the welcoming atmosphere and knowledgeable staff make exploring their extensive range an enjoyable and enlightening experience.

