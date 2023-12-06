SkyFire Energy ready to help you take advantage of solar power while incentives last

Photo: Contributed

If you have been thinking about powering your home with the sun, you might want to make the move sooner rather than later.

SkyFire Energy, a locally owned solar installation business that serves the Okanagan as part of a larger company that has locations in Calgary and Edmonton, wants the public to be aware of incentives that are poised to expire soon and could help save solar customers some serious money before that happens.

Although no official announcement has been made, there have been reports the federal government’s Canada Greener Homes Grant could be ending sooner than anticipated due to its popularity. The grant offers between $125 and $5,000 to homeowners who retrofit their homes in energy-efficient ways. For some solar panel projects, that could be as much as 25% of the cost.

In addition, SkyFire Energy is running, until mid-December, a campaign where customers will get $1,000 off the cost of the installation project when they choose the company for their solar energy needs. SkyFire is also offering a free site assessment, which is a $350 value.

And then, of course, selecting solar energy to power your home will save you thousands of dollars in the long run.

SkyFire Energy began serving the Okanagan in 2001 and says it has installed more systems in Western Canada than anyone else. The company is beaming even brighter these days because it won the right to be involved with Summerland Energy Centre, a utility-scale solar and battery energy storage system that held its grand opening last month.

The centre, which features more than 700 SkyFire solar modules, encompasses a solar array with 412 kilowatts of solar power capacity, one megawatt of battery storage, and 3.56 megawatt hours of power supply. The system is also capable of an “islanding” mode, which acts as a micro-grid and would be able to supply one of the feeders with power from the facility in the event of an outage or loss of supply.

The system will help the Summerland area not only with reliability but with cost savings as well. In fact, it should result in a decrease for all the city’s electrical customers immediately.

Summerland Energy Centre shows the wide range of projects SkyFire can accommodate, whether it’s your own single-family home or a grid that one day might have the ability to power an entire community.

SkyFire is also proud of the fact that it has been around long enough to service its own installations, which is not something many solar energy companies can say.

Whether you want to retrofit your home to ensure your children or grandchildren inherit one that is a friend of the environment or if you have a commercial project in mind, SkyFire Energy is a great place to begin that journey.

The sooner, the better.

More information about SkyFire Energy can be found on its website here.

