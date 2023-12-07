Kelowna's Premier Jewellery and Loans is the place to go for diamonds

Photo: Premier Jewellery and Loans

Jewellery is a favourite gift for the holidays, but splurging is harder during this economy. What if you could just pay less for the jewellery you want? Thankfully, there’s a smarter way to find that ideal gift.

Premier Jewellery and Loans has established itself as a hidden gem (no pun intended) in the Kelowna area. It offers the largest preowned jewellery selection in Kelowna, stocking hundreds of items, ranging from Rolex watches to two-carat diamonds.

Premier’s “vintage to vogue” products span decades of style, allowing you to find truly unique pieces. Another benefit to secondary market sourcing is you can also find preowned designer and luxury pieces from brands like Rolex, Tiffany and more.

Clients are helped by expert team members, almost all of whom have certifications from organizations such as the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) and Diamond Council of America. They are also members of the Canadian Jewellers Association and Jewelers of America.

Photo: Premier Jewellery and Loans

Shopping at Premier is a bit like treasure hunting. Each item is unique and can’t be reordered. That provides for unique jewellery, but also means you can miss out if you wait too long. Each piece is meticulously restored by its goldsmith, with most sent for independent appraisal.

“We send items to independent jewellery labs to ensure our clients get impartial and accurate opinions,” owner Martin Strasser says. “Personally, I don’t feel that a company that appraises and sells its own product can be unbiased. That’s why we prefer third-party certifications.”

According to Strasser, with inflation and the current economy, shopping smarter is the way to go. Premier clients get more value for their dollar because diamonds are typically sold for half, or less, compared to traditional jewellery store prices. Appraised items are priced 50% to 70% below insurance estimates.

“People often ask about used diamonds, but the truth is you can’t “use” a diamond,” he says. “On average, they are 2.5 billion years old. They are the hardest natural substance on earth. They don’t go obsolete, don’t expire, there’s no “new model” and, with proper wear, they will be the same 1,000 years from now as they are today. Pre-owned diamonds are identical to new stones, just cheaper. That means you save money.”

There are many advantages to pre-owned diamonds beyond cheaper prices. They have zero environmental footprint, which puts them ahead of laboratory grown diamonds as the earth-friendly choice. Natural diamonds also retain value better than laboratory grown stones, which have little to no resale value.

While most people never intend to resell their engagement ring, it is important to know that their investment is holding value instead of depreciating.

Besides convenience, there is another upside to shopping at a local business—community support. For the last seven years, Premier has given back to the community through its annual Kelowna Women’s Shelter charity auction.

Each year, the store teams up with Castanet and donates a pair of one-carat diamond stud earrings to be auctioned off. The proceeds are given to the Kelowna Women’s Shelter, raising more than $45,000 so far. Watch for this year’s fundraiser happening shortly.

With Christmas just around the corner, the perfect gift may be waiting for you at Premier Jewellery and Loans. Premier Jewellery and Loans is located at 4-1980 Bredin Road in Kelowna. Contact it by phone at 250-717-0234 or visit its website at premierpawn.com.

Photo: Premier Jewellery and Loans

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.