Fox Plumbing Heating Cooling Electrical raising money once again through van wrap contest

Excitement is building for the third annual Wrap a Van for a Cause promotion.

Fox Plumbing Heating Cooling Electrical, which is based in Vernon but services the entire North Okanagan, Shuswap and Kamloops areas, is once again calling for the public to nominate their favourite charity or non-profit organization for the competition, which uses public votes on social media channels to determine a champion.

Last year’s winner was Vernon’s Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store. It had its logo wrapped on a Fox service van and received 5% of the revenue the van generated during calls in 2023.

“I know that Gena (Barzan) from the Animal Auxiliary was thrilled last year that they won it,” Fox marketing manager Kara Cassidy says. “Her team’s fingers are probably still still a little swollen from last year. It was crazy how many votes they had.”

The final round of voting last year generated a whopping 117,000 votes, which is a great indication of just how popular the competition has become in such a short period of time. The good news for those at the Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store is they don’t have to vote like mad again this year, as Fox is going to keep its van wrapped for a second consecutive year.

The nomination window is open now, and the March Madness-like bracket, featuring no more than 32 organizations, will start in early January. The organizations will be seeded based on how many nominations they receive.

The winner will be announced on Feb. 5, and the newly wrapped van will be unveiled at the Vernon Vipers’ Family Day game on Feb. 19.

“We have always held a strong pride for our community, and love opportunities to support and give back,” Fox Plumbing Heating Cooling Electrical owner Ted Fox says. “The idea of asking our neighbours to vote on where the money goes feels all the more warm.”

Fox will select three runners-up from this year’s competition, and they will each receive a $500 donation.

Fox also plans to hold special social media days once the van is up and running with the winning organization’s logo on it. Fox will donate money to the winner’s bank account each time the wrapped van is spotted and tagged on social media.

So if you have a favourite charity or non-profit you think could use a big financial and visibility boost, visit www.foxandsons.ca/charitycan to nominate it now.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.