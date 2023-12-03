Old Vines Restaurant shines on OpenTable Canada's Top100 list

Photo: Contributed

The diners in Canada have spoken.

Old Vines Restaurant has again secured a spot on OpenTable Canada’s Top 100 Restaurants list this year. Every year, OpenTable culls over 1.1 million reviews and dining metrics, including diner ratings and five-star reviews. The top 100 list highlights some of the top spots favoured by diners this year.

Old Vines Restaurant at Quails’ Gate is home to a dynamic menu of wine-led, contemporary cuisine inspired by seasonal local farms and suppliers throughout beautiful British Columbia. Looking to get a taste of what this award-winning restaurant has to offer this holiday season? Let’s dig into three delicious ways you can do just that.

1. Holiday Lunch at Quails’ Gate Winery

Photo: Contributed

A two-course, wine-paired lunch at Old Vines Restaurant might just be the most delicious way to celebrate the holiday season. For only $58 per person, experience a holiday-inspired menu, stunning views and signature hospitality. Available Monday through Friday from 11:30 to 2:30 all December long.

Review a sample menu.

2. Weekend Jazz Brunch

Photo: Contributed

Mark your calendar for Jazz Brunch at Old Vines Restaurant taking place Saturday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 16. Enjoy a classic wine country brunch all while savouring the sounds of local jazz duo Anna Jacyszyn and Loni Moger. It is, after all, the most important meal of the day.

Review a sample menu.

3. Daily Happy Hour

Photo: Contributed

Sip, savour and satisfy your afternoon craving for fun with a trip to Old Vines Restaurant for Happy Hour. Enjoy decadent bites like tuna tartare, mussels au gratin and classic steak tartare paired to perfection with a large selection of $5 and $9 wines by the glass. Offered daily from 2:30-5 p.m.

Review a sample menu.

All you need to do is bring your appetite and your passion for fine wine, and the team at Quails’ Gate Winery will take care of the rest.

Book your table now.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.