HVAC, building automation and electrical leaders toast team after busy Okanagan summer

Photo: Contributed

Local leaders in HVAC, building automation and electrical are toasting their team after a busy and challenging summer in the Okanagan. A surge in demand for services, evolving client needs and unexpected adversities made for a particularly demanding season, but the team at Kimco Controls stepped up to the plate, going above and beyond in servicing the Thompson-Okanagan.

“The dedication and hard work of our staff has shined particularly bright throughout a busy and uniquely challenging period, and we could not be more proud,” Kimco Controls business development director Ken Watt says. “They have gone above and beyond to meet client needs head-on, and Kimco would not be the HVAC, building automation and electrical leaders in the Okanagan that we are right now without the talent and commitment of our team.”

Surge in demand for HVAC in the Okanagan

The unexpected surge in demand for HVAC, building automation and electrical services in Kelowna and the wider Okanagan area stemmed from multiple sources, Watt explains.

With the community getting back on its feet after wildfire emergencies and years of pandemic ups and downs, along with a large number of businesses looking to upgrade their existing HVAC systems and equipment, Kimco’s services were in high demand.

“Local and external resources have been investing in the Kelowna community, contributing to the city’s growth and helping it to thrive,” Watt says.

During this particularly active period supplying HVAC services, the team was able to remain agile under dynamic conditions, quickly adapting to urgent requests, shifting priorities and an ever-changing business landscape.

Handling the unexpected

Already under the pressure of an increased workload, the Kimco staff was unwavering in the face of unexpected equipment challenges.

“Our staff showcased exemplary problem-solving skills, finding innovative solutions to ensure uninterrupted service delivery,” Watt says. “This adaptability and quick thinking were crucial in maintaining our commitment to excellence.”

Grassroots gratitude

Showing gratitude for the hard work of Kimco’s highly skilled workforce is part of the company’s DNA, which has built a nearly four-decade legacy in the Okanagan by investing in its employees and community.

All three company owners today started as employees themselves and understand the importance of acknowledging a job well done when balancing the complex needs of the commercial HVAC, building automation and electrical industry.

Education and professional development, a drive to continually learn and adapt to new technologies, and pride in their work and community are all part of the secret to Kimco’s success.

“It’s always important to say thank you and acknowledge the efforts of our team, but particularly after a season where they navigated unique challenges with outstanding agility and resourcefulness,” Watt says.

To toast the team’s hard work and show their appreciation, Kimco leadership recently held four private events at local businesses: BNA bowling and dinner for the building automation team; Rusty’s Pool Hall and Dinner for the HVAC technicians team; Rockets Hockey and dinner for the office team; and is looking forward to its an annual Christmas brunch in December.

Why work with Kimco

Beyond appreciation events, the staff at Kimco benefits from a wide variety of benefits in the day-to-day, including:

• Competitive compensation

• Extended health care, dental, vision, disability and life insurance

• RRSP matching

• Professional growth and development, including a tool account and tuition reimbursement

• A belief in promoting from within

• A modified work schedule, work-life balance and team-building events

If you're interested in working with Kimco, visit the careers page to view all current job openings. This page is up to date with the latest available positions.

Photo: Contributed

Kimco Controls has been your local go-to for automation and controls in B.C.’s Interior for almost 40 years. Passionate about automation, electrical and HVAC in Kelowna and beyond, Kimco is constantly innovating to provide the best service possible. For more information, visit kimcocontrols.ca.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.