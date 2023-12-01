Chute Lake Lodge adds to long list of fun and relaxation that will be had this winter

Photo: Contributed

Chute Lake Lodge emerges anew, ready to enchant visitors with a host of exhilarating experiences and fresh offerings upon its reopening this week, making your winter getaway more enticing than it’s ever been.

The lodge, which is nestled in the mountains above Naramata Bench and Okanagan Provincial Park between Kelowna and Penticton, will re-open on Friday (Dec. 1) for the winter season. Ownership spent the last few months making several upgrades and implementing new offerings that will make it even more alluring for that perfect Canadian winter vacation.

The most noticeable addition is a three-storey cabin, complete with a private outdoor sauna, that can sleep up to 12 people. It has three bedrooms, including one with bunk beds for the kids, and two bathrooms. The basement level features a rec room with a ping pong table that will guarantee plenty of family fun. It’s now available for bookings, including Christmas and New Year’s.

“We were getting a lot of requests for accommodations that could fit multiple families or larger gatherings, so we wanted to accommodate those clients,” Chute Lake Lodge general manager Aja Mingay says.

All bookings can be made here.

Also new at the lodge this winter will be guided adventure packages. The lodge brought in an experienced guide from Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge who will take adventurers out into the surrounding wilderness for journeys that cater to every adventurer’s whim. From snowshoeing escapades through pristine landscapes to captivating ice fishing expeditions and star-gazing sessions under the celestial canopy, these personalized adventures promise an unparalleled connection with the great outdoors, led by seasoned experts passionate about sharing the secrets of Chute Lake’s beauty. Stay tuned for more adventures coming available.

“Chute Lake has always been a haven for those seeking solace in nature’s embrace,” Mingay says. “With these new additions and experiences, we aim to elevate every visitor’s journey, ensuring a deeper connection with the stunning landscapes and unforgettable moments.”

Other new features this winter include moving the outdoor ice rink down next to the lake. The soft lights that surround the surface will make those evening skates even more magical, offering both novices and seasoned skaters a chance to revel in the beauty of the season. Additionally on the lake this winter, Chute Lake Lodge has set up a geodesic dome that people can rent for ice fishing, complete with an auger and rods, chairs and blankets, and snacks are available upon request.

As Chute Lake open its doors, eager to welcome visitors and invites everyone to embark on a journey filled with adventure, tranquility and moments of bliss amidst the pristine winter landscape. All the new fun will complement the rest of the good times that are always had at Chute Lake Lodge during the gorgeous winter months. Whether it’s skating, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing or eating s’mores and drinking hot chocolate next to a crackling fire, it’s a winter wonderland that will create long-lasting memories.

The lodge’s restaurant will be open every day from over the Christmas holiday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. During the regular winter season, the hours will be Fridays from noon to 8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Accommodations are available to book throughout the week.

For reservations, bookings and more information about Chute Lake's offerings, visit chutelakelodge.ca or call the lodge directly at 250-496-5262.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.