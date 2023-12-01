Kelowna cancer trial saves 'palliative' patient

Photo: Contributed

Allan Wolfram’s Stage 4 esophageal cancer diagnosis in 2019 was a shock, but the journey that came after is almost as surprising. The diagnosis would bring Wolfram, then 63 and living in Winnipeg, nearly 2,000 kilometres to access a cutting-edge immunotherapy clinical trial at BC Cancer-Kelowna.

“My prognosis was six months to a year on palliative chemo,” says Wolfram, who not only has beaten those odds by over three years but is cancer free. “I wasn’t ready to go. I had young grandkids and wanted to be around a bit longer.”

Wolfram is sharing his story to give thanks to the staff at BC Cancer-Kelowna and share the importance of advancing research to bring life-saving treatment options to more patients like him. Clinical trials are made possible in B.C. through donor support.

He quickly began down the path of “Dr. Google.” This research led him to immunotherapy, a cutting-edge form of treatment that harnesses the body’s own immune system to attack cancer cells. However, it wasn’t available as standard of care for the type of cancer he had, and there weren’t any clinical trials in Manitoba.

Three months after his diagnosis, his oncologist connected him with Dr. Kaethe Clarke, who was leading an immunotherapy clinical trial at BC Cancer-Kelowna. Two days later, Wolfram and his wife were on a plane out west.

“It was the first time in months that I had any hope,” Wolfram says. “Dr. Clarke had great success with this treatment on other types of cancer and was confident it could work on mine.”

Wolfram faced an initial setback after developing drop foot and discovering the cancer had spread to his brain. He postponed the trial for a month to treat the new tumour through chemotherapy and surgery. Hours after the first chemo treatment he had regained feeling movement in his toes.

On the day of surgery to remove the tumour—already gowned and prepped—a final CAT scan yielded another surprise: the tumour in his brain had significantly reduced in size and he wouldn’t need the operation. Wolfram laughs as he describes the surgeon walking into Dr. Clarke’s office, his morning suddenly freed up, to share the news. “She called it one of the best days of her career.”

Back on track, Wolfram began the immunotherapy clinical trial—a course of chemo every two weeks and the immunotherapy drug once a month. After just one month, Wolfram and his wife received another unexpected call from Dr. Clarke. The large tumour on his esophagus was gone.

“We were literally dancing in the kitchen,” shares Wolfram of the moment. “The chemo had a side effect of prickly skin when I got too excited. I had to tell her to be careful or I’d get the ‘prickles.’”

He continued the treatment for several years and is still carefully monitored, but he’s showing no signs of cancer. He recently celebrated his youngest grandson’s first birthday—a grandson he wouldn’t have met without the trial.

Wolfram acknowledges this incredible result won’t be the case for everyone on a clinical trial but says research and trials are the only way to bring hope to patients like him.

“Cancer’s a terrible disease, but there are a lot of people working to make a difference and they’re constantly making progress,” he says. “Five years ago, I wouldn’t have a chance.”

