OKI experts joining forces with FortisBC to find home insulation upgrades that save you money

No one looks forward to the arrival of those pesky utility bills each month, but there may be some good news on the horizon. FortisBC is partnering with your Okanagan Insulation Services experts on a project that should help achieve a reduction in our household energy usage and costs.

FortisBC has launched its Deep Energy Retrofit Pilot Program, which will explore various building upgrades to improve the home efficiency rating of 20 homes and four multi-unit residential structures across the province. OKI has been invited to participate in this program by consulting on—and then installing—the critical home insulation upgrades needed for two selected projects in Kelowna and Kamloops.

OKI project manager Meagan Meyer is thrilled its team is part of the initiative.

“We’ve got an established relationship with FortisBC,” she says. “And we are honoured that they are trusting us to work on this with them as industry experts to advise on how to best upgrade the home insulation.”

The various energy retrofits in this pilot project will look at older homes across the province and see how improvements to the buildings’ envelopes and mechanical systems can help reduce energy consumption and therefore our bills. The experienced teams at OKI are well aware that older buildings typically suffer from low quality home insulation, windows and other factors that contribute to home energy efficiency. Many structures built prior to 1990 have insufficient home insulation that simply cannot manage the warmer summers and colder winters we are experiencing. It’s important for homeowners to remember that home insulation acts as a thermal barrier, giving you that protective blanket and holding the temperature you need inside.

“We see older homes that contain below R10 insulation in their attic, and that means you’re getting barely any temperature retention,” Meyer says. “Really, R50 is the minimum standard in the attic today.”

Upgrading old or rotten home insulation makes additional financial sense when you think of how hard your furnace or air conditioner has to work during their respective seasons to keep your indoor temperature steady and comfortable. Modern home insulation can extend the life of these important features in your home if you’re not constantly changing the thermostat, saving you even more money on replacement or repairs.

You may be skeptical that FortisBC is actually looking for ways to reduce our energy consumption and save money. However, it’s essential that our energy emissions are reduced to meet climate action goals and to ensure a sustainable supply of energy for everyone in the future. If successful, the Retrofit project will reduce homeowner energy use and associated GHG emissions by at least 50%, leading to smaller utility bills for all of us.

"Customers who choose to sign up for low-carbon and renewable gases such as renewable natural gas can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions even further," according to FortisBC.

Whether they’re advising on an important FortisBC project or local homeowners, your OKI professionals emphasize the critical role of education in promoting the importance of upgraded home insulation. After all, it’s a product often overlooked that only becomes a priority during renovations or attic exploration. The highly trained OKI experts will gladly guide homeowners on the right insulation type, be it batt, blow-in or spray foam, ensuring informed choices for optimal efficiency around the house.

And because your OKI installers are registered contractors with the Home Renovation Rebate Program, they can recommend and help secure generous rebates for those wishing to do a home insulation upgrade. For example, you can take advantage of the current FortisBC and BC Hydro programs and save up to $5,500 with rebates for qualifying insulation upgrades and also access up to $5,600 in grant funding through the Canada Greener Homes Grant. Those are huge savings. And with luck, the FortisBC Retrofit pilot project will shine a light on how important modern home insulation is so it could help secure even better rebates in the future.

Your OKI home insulation experts cannot wait to get started on the Interior BC projects later this year, and it coincides nicely with a move to a new office and outdoor space on Totem Avenue. The new location is more central, with plenty of room to expand the team, along with a larger yard for stocking extra materials to ensure there are no supply issues.

The colder weather is fast-approaching, and your trusted OKI home insulation professionals are standing by, ready to help you with your essential home energy efficiency goals. Take the leap and reach out for a free quote to see how you can have both your coziest winter yet and also be prepared for the hot summer ahead.

Okanagan Insulation Services, which has been family-owned and operated since 1973, is a leading full-service insulation contractor specializing in new construction, renovations and upgrades—no matter the size.

“You can get an upgrade any time of the year,” Meyer says. “It’s a long-term benefit to you in the spring, summer, fall and winter. Whenever you get it done, it’s never too late.”

