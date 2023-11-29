Phantom Creek Estates unveils its exclusive holiday bundles that are sure to please

Photo: Contributed

The holiday season is upon us, and Phantom Creek Estates is ready to make yours a memorable one.

The distinguished, Oliver-area winery recently revealed its exclusive, limited-time 2023 holiday wine bundles, perfect for both wine aficionados and culinary enthusiasts. These selections, available now for online purchase, feature an impressive array of wines, including special Grand Cru Club offerings. Each bundle has been meticulously crafted to cater to the diverse tastes of Phantom Creek Estates’ clientele.

The four holiday bundles from Phantom Creek are more than just gifts; they represent a unique taste of the acclaimed B.C. winery’s exceptional vintages and craftsmanship, embodying its dedication to excellence and fine wine.

Catering to all preferences, Phantom Creek has designed gift sets with additional treats for bubble lovers and epicureans. The Sparkling Bundle includes two remarkable sparkling wines paired with a sabre for a dramatic uncorking experience. It features the 2017 Sparkling Brut, a blend of Chardonnay's vivacity and Pinot Noir’s depth, and the Brut Reserve, a Chardonnay-dominant sparkling wine aged in neutral barriques for 11 months, offering a rich complexity.

For food lovers, the Chef’s Choice Bundle is a dream come true, showcasing the 2020 Malbec and the vibrant, small-lot 2021 Viognier. This bundle is enhanced with two thoughtful additions: a copy of the Okanagan Eats Cookbook, signed by Phantom Creek chef Alessa Valdez, and her specially crafted spice rub, ensuring an elevated culinary experience at home.

Phantom Creek Estates 2023 holiday gift bundles are:

Organic Bundle ($110)

2020 Organic Pinot Gris*

2021 Organic Riesling

Chef’s Choice Bundle ($199)

2020 PCV Malbec

2021 Viognier

Okanagan Eats cookbook, autographed by chef Alessa Valdez

Chef Alessa’s spice rub

Sparkling Bundle ($299)

2017 Brut*

2017 Brut Reserve*

Sabre

PCV Syrah Vertical Bundle ($345)

2017 PCV Syrah*

2018 PCV Syrah*

2019 PCV Syrah*

*typically a Grand Cru Club exclusive product

The winery’s Christmas gift to you is complimentary shipping on all orders, adding an extra layer of convenience and value. Place your order for the Phantom Creek Estates’ 2023 holiday bundles on its website here.

