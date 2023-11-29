Check out Dockside Marine Centre boats and support food bank at same time

Photo: Contributed

It hasn’t snowed yet, but it’ll be boat season before you know it.

Dockside Marine Centre has decided now is the perfect time to get you into the boating mood, even if spring is still a few months away. The West Kelowna company has cleared out some of its off-season storage centre and will kick off its Winter Indoor Boat Show and Sale on Friday. Dockside's new general manager, Taylor Doll, is inviting anyone and everyone to come on out, meet the staff and see all the latest in marine vessel technology at its tow and stow centre, located at 1040 Stevens Rd. Free snacks and beverages will be available.

And in a commendable act of community spirit, Dockside has partnered with Central Okanagan Food Bank for this event. The admission to the show is a non-perishable food item, with the aim to fill one of the company’s fishing boats. Once it is full, Doll and his team will literally tow the boat to the food bank’s headquarters.

Photo: Contributed

The show is designed to be an all-encompassing experience. Visitors can explore, step inside and truly get a feel for the boats on display. Doll emphasizes the event is not just for browsing; it’s an excellent opportunity for those considering a boat purchase, with special incentives and winter deals available.

“We’re excited,” Doll says. “It’s something that’s new to us and new to the marine industry in West Kelowna, because I can’t say we’ve seen it happen before."

The show is a chance to explore the latest advancements in marine technology, including new engines, lighting and stereo systems. The indoor setting provides a more intimate and less hectic environment than the annual spring boat show that is held on Okanagan Lake.

“It’s an opportunity that’s less intimidating than the boat show that’s on the water,” Doll says. “It’s a little more intimate. It’s indoors. It’s winter. So people are kind of winding down and relaxing, trying to stay warm. And to be on a boat in our indoor facility is a unique experience in itself.”

Dockside Marine Centre’s inventory for the show includes the latest models from Chaparral, Harris and Avalon pontoon boats. This lineup will be on display for about a month and a half before being replaced with a selection of used boats, ensuring a fresh and varied collection in the new year.

An added bonus for visitors on Friday’s opening day will be the distribution of coupons from Canada Boat Safety, which can be used towards obtaining a pleasure craft boating licence. This initiative emphasizes Dockside’s commitment to responsible and informed boating.

The food drive will run until Dec. 18.

More information about Dockside’s Winter Indoor Boat Show and Sale can be found on its website here.

Photo: Contributed Dockside Marine Centre general manager Taylor Doll, left, and sales manager Mason Rice.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.