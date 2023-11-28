Craft Culture Holiday Market set to go this weekend at Kelowna's Prospera Place

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna’s largest and most anticipated holiday market is almost here.

The 10th annual Craft Culture Holiday Market will take place this Friday (Dec. 1), Saturday (Dec. 2) and Sunday (Dec. 3) at Prospera Place. It will feature an expanded lineup of more than 200 local crafters and artisans, showcasing the best in local craftsmanship and creativity.

The market will feature a wide array of products, from handcrafted artisanal goods to one-of-a-kind creations, all thoughtfully crafted by talented local vendors. Soaps, pottery, clothing, food, decorations and toys are only a few of the goodies that will be on sale.

You can check everything off your holiday shopping list in one convenient place, all while supporting local businesses.

For the last two years the market has been extended to three days to manage the large crowds, and event organizer Karalyn Lockhart suggests visiting in the afternoon or evening, as there are usually fewer lines after 3 p.m. She also recommends allocating two to three hours to experience the entire market experience, which will be located on both the Prospera Place floor and its concourse. The vendor map can be found here.

The market opens Friday at 1 p.m. and will close for the day at 7 p.m. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

General admission is $7, but a weekend pass can be had for only $10. Children under 15 can get in for free.

Tickets are available online at craftculture.ca or at the door. Those paying at the door can do so using only debit or cash.

Craft Culture Holiday Market has teamed up with Castanet on a contest that will give away a prize package valued at $300 to one lucky winner. The package includes four single-day tickets to the Holiday Market along with products from seven of the market vendors.

The contest is free to enter and can be done so here.

