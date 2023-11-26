Third annual Tree of Dreams Christmas market coming up Dec. 5-6 at Manteo

Photo: Contributed

Eldorado Resort, renowned for its luxurious hospitality and exquisite location, is gearing up for its third annual Tree of Dreams Christmas market.

This festive event, set against the scenic backdrop of the Manteo waterfront ballroom, is more than just a celebration; it’s a heartwarming endeavour to support Food for Thought, a noble cause dedicated to addressing food insecurity. The program’s impact is profound, providing over 650 school-aged children in the Okanagan with nourishing breakfasts daily, amounting to more than 3,000 breakfasts each week.

Tree of Dreams, which will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 5, and Wednesday, Dec. 6, from 4-7 p.m., is not just an event; it's an experience. Picture the scene: sparkling lights, the laughter of families and the air filled with the aroma of holiday delicacies, all contributing to a palpable sense of holiday cheer.

“Inside the Manteo waterfront ballroom, a festive spectacle awaits with Christmas decor adorning the space, providing a cozy haven for our vendors and guests,” Eldorado Resort general manager Jessica Pearce says. “Outside, the waterfront patio will come alive, offering beverages for both adults and children, and the added joy of capturing special moments with Santa.

“This event promises a delightful experience for all ages, embracing a family-friendly atmosphere that truly embodies the spirit of the season."

The culinary team at Eldorado Resort has outdone itself by coming up with a mouth-watering array of food offerings. From the sizzle of grilled bratwurst sausage on pretzel buns to the comfort of kids’ hot dogs and soft pretzels, there’s something for everyone. For those seeking something a bit more exotic, pork sliders and veggie chili promise to tantalize the taste buds. And for the sweet tooth? Fresh cinnamon sugar donuts, Christmas cookies and the decadent gingerbread cheesecake are sure to delight. To wash it all down, the choices are equally enticing—from steaming cups of hot chocolate to the festive warmth of mulled wine.

Tree of Dreams is more than just a feast for the palate. It’s a shopper’s paradise thanks to an array of local crafters and artisans showcasing their best. Imagine strolling through stalls adorned with handmade bath and body products, candles, home decor and unique artwork. Fashion enthusiasts can find exclusive apparel, while food connoisseurs can delight in local food and coffee products.

In a gesture of true holiday spirit, the resort offers family passes and individual tickets starting at just $5 plus tax. And if you purchase food and beverage tickets and gift basket prize entries in advance on Eventbrite, you will receive a 25% discount.

This event is a symbol of community spirit, a platform for local artisans and a culinary adventure. It’s an opportunity to make memories, to give back, and to immerse oneself in the true essence of the holiday season.

For more information and to secure your tickets to this enchanting event, visit Tree of Dreams.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.