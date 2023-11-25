Get chance to win big in 50/50, and help Habitat for Humanity Okanagan

Photo: Contributed

The clock is ticking.

You do not want to miss out on the chance to win thousands of dollars just before Christmas.

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan is once again conducting the You Win, We Build 50/50 draw. It will take place on Dec. 19, and the pot has already climbed to nearly $20,000. With another month of sales still on the table, the winner, who will take half of the final tally, could be pocketing quite a bit of cash when the magical ticket is pulled.

The last winner of the You Win, We Build 50/50 draw won a staggering $31,877, so this 50/50 has shown the ability to build up a rather large kitty. Supporting charitable lotteries like Habitat’s are becoming far more and more popular because the odds are far better than the mega-draws like Lotto 6/49, which currently has astronomical odds of one in 28.6 million.

But it’s not all about winning.

Your participation directly supports Habitat for Humanity Okanagan’s mission. Funds from the lottery will contribute to expanding its ReStore program to better serve the community. Habitat ReStores are more than just stores; they’re a vital part of a mission to build affordable homes and promote sustainability, having diverted more than 20 million pounds from local landfills since 2013.

With the affordable housing crisis still pressing, your support through the You Win, We Build 50/50 lottery is vital. Not only does it offer a chance for a fantastic prize, but it also accelerates the valley’s affordable housing initiatives.

So don’t miss your chance to be the next big winner while making a significant difference in your community. Purchase your tickets now for the draw, which will take place on Dec. 19, at 2 p.m.

You could be giving yourself the best Christmas present ever.

Click here to grab your tickets and be a part of this incredible journey, where every ticket brings the Okanagan closer to building more affordable homes for families in need. The deadline to purchase your 50/50 tickets is end of day on Monday, Dec. 18.

Win big and help Habitat for Humanity Okanagan build a better future for more local families in need.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.